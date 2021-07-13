Grow America Builders breaks ground on a new marijuana dispensary in Billings, MT.

Image of a beautifully built interior for a cannabis dispensary, with high cement ceilings and wooden sound fixtures on the cement walls.

Grow America Builders is one of the only national construction companies specializing in the cannabis industry.

GROW AMERICA BUILDERS, LLC (GAB) breaks ground on a new cultivation facility and dispensary for Holy Grail Botanicals (Holy Grail) in Billings, MT.

As a design-build partner, Grow America Builders really values our relationship with Holy Grail... We feel that we have a top notch team to construct an optimal building for cultivation of cannabis.”
— David Fettner
HIGHWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GROW AMERICA BUILDERS, LLC (GAB), a national, full-service, cannabis design-build construction firm based in Highwood, IL, is excited to announce the start of construction on a new cultivation facility and dispensary for Holy Grail Botanicals (Holy Grail) in Billings, MT.

“As a design-build partner, Grow America Builders really values our collaborative relationship with Holy Grail,” said David Fettner, managing partner of GAB. “Along with the grow consultant, GoVan Seeds, we feel that we really have a top notch team to construct the optimal building for cultivation of premium cannabis”

“Yellowstone County has a robust cannabis community and a sophisticated consumer that has a high demand for quality cannabis. Once this facility is up and operational, the Holy Grail team will be able to meet the demand and also exceed expectations.”

Construction on the new facility commenced in mid-July and is expected to be complete by mid-October.

This location for the Holy Grail brand offers plenty of canopy space for tier one growing as well as space to expand into tier two by the end of the year. There is also back office space for processing, a secure vault and a highly advanced security system. The facility will also house a retail dispensary where consumers will be able to order delivery, or walk in.

About Grow America Builders
Grow America Builders is one of the only national construction companies solely focused on the cannabis industry and specializes in cultivation centers, processing laboratories and retail dispensaries all over the country.

For more information on GAB or to connect with managing partners David Fetner and Mike Kaulentis please visit www.growamericabuilders.com.

David Fettner
Grow America Builders
+1 (847) 361-8050
email us here
