Next phases of Pavement Preservation Work to Begin on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will begin preparing for concrete patching work on Wednesday, July 14, on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-99 between Exit 1 (Bedford/PA Turnpike) and Exit 3, (Johnstown/Cessna), in Bedford County. This is the next phase of a larger project being completed in four separate work zones along I-99 in Bedford and Blair Counties.

Traffic will be temporarily reduced to a single lane in the work zones. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

Additionally, preparation for concrete patching work on the northbound and southbound lanes of I-99 will start next Wednesday, July 21, between Exit 7 (Osterburg/St. Clairsville) and Exit 10 (Imler/Blue Knob).

Overall work on this project consists pavement preservation of approximately 31.5 miles of I-99 and all interchange ramps in both Bedford and Blair Counties. The project will run from Exit 1 (Bedford/Turnpike) to Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg). Work includes application of one-inch of thin overlay wearing course, concrete pavement patching, rumble strips, guide rail, drainage upgrades, cable median barrier, pavement markings and any other needed miscellaneous construction.

All work on this approximately $9.2 million project is expected to be completed by August 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

# # #