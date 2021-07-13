Popular XBX Exploring Biodiesel Regional Seminar Series Comes to Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 30

Fuel industry expert Paul Nazzaro Sr., longtime supply chain manager for the National Biodiesel Board, will be providing XBX Madison attendees with valuable market information on Sept. 30. Speakers will take the XBX Madison attendees on a fast-paced deep dive to simplify the complex world of fuel markets and policies that will better inform their future business decisions.

The free one-day seminar at the Madison Concourse Hotel Sept. 30 is a can’t-miss event for anyone who consumes, markets, trades or distributes liquid fuels.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Biodiesel Board’s Exploring Biodiesel Regional Seminars (XBX) will visit Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Sept. 30, for the sole event of its abbreviated 2021 series. Now in its fourth year, XBX is designed to educate fuel wholesalers, distributors, retailers, marketers, fleets, municipalities and other end users on the benefits and opportunities surrounding the integration of low-carbon liquid fuels—including biodiesel and renewable diesel—throughout the national supply chain.

XBX Madison will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel, concluding with an optional refinery tour at Renewable Energy Group’s 20-million-gallon-per-year biodiesel plant in nearby DeForest, Wisconsin.

The event is free to attendees and a catered lunch will be provided. For registration and details, visit www.exploringbiodiesel.com.

“If fuel marketers in our region are looking for a report from the front lines of our industry’s battle for survival, this is it,” said Matthew Hauser, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association. “Anti-carbon regulation is closing in on us from both coasts. Learn how to better position your business from industry experts who have a pulse on what’s working and what’s not.”

Bob Kenyon, REG vice president of sales and marketing, called the event “the most comprehensive low-carbon liquid fuels educational seminar available anywhere in the nation.”

“If you consume, market, trade or distribute liquid fuels, this is a can’t-miss event,” he said.

According to NBB organizers, attendees can expect to gain valuable insight on how low-carbon liquid fuels can be leveraged not only as a cleaner burning, renewable alternative to diesel fuel, but as a means to increase market share and enhance the liquid fuels supply chain while providing end users with exceptional performance, efficiency, and cost benefits.

“This year’s event will cover new and emerging policy initiatives, consumer trends, and potential pathways for organizations to move towards carbon neutrality while navigating the notable fuel challenges currently impacting diesel, gasoline, and heating oil performance,” said Paul Nazzaro, NBB supply chain manager. “We’re excited to bring this critical information to the marketplace and we couldn’t do it without the generous support of the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board and our sponsors. We look forward to seeing you in September.”

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel replacement that can be used in existing diesel engines without modification. It is the nation’s first domestically produced, commercially available advanced biofuel. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.