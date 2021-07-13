Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,455 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Namibia: Belgium sends emergency aid to Namibia in the fight against COVID-19 with B-FAST

Kingdom of Belgium - Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Download logo

Belgium has decided to provide emergency assistance to Namibia, following a request transmitted by this country through the European Mechanism for Civil Protection, in the context of the fight against COVID-19. In recent weeks, Namibia has been facing a serious deterioration of its health situation and an increase in hospitalizations. This situation is leading to an important need for protective equipment.

The material sent comes from the strategic stock of the FPS Public Health and consists of 125 600 KN95 masks.

This aid will arrive in Windhoeck on Monday 12 July.

Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the Namibian authorities and the population, currently facing a difficult phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is coordinating this B-FAST mission, a mechanism involving the Prime Minister's Office, as well as the FPS Public Health, Defence, the FPS Interior and the FPS Strategy and Support for logistical and administrative support. For more information on the B-FAST mechanism: https://bit.ly/2TYoBeQ.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Belgium - Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Namibia: Belgium sends emergency aid to Namibia in the fight against COVID-19 with B-FAST

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.