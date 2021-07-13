Massachusetts Man Narrowly Avoids Serious Injury in ATV Accident

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 July 13, 2021

Gorham, NH – At approximately 11:30 a.m., Stephen Hamilton, 47, of Hanover, MA, was operating an ATV north on the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham when he rode off the side of the trail into a steep ravine, narrowly missing a rock slide, and possible serious injury.

A call to 911 was made and rescue personnel from Gorham Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton was able to walk back up the steep hillside to the trail, but was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for precautionary reasons and unspecified injuries.

The closest Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded from over an hour away to investigate the incident. According to Hamilton, he and his son had just left their hotel in Gorham and were on the trail for fewer than 20 minutes. He reportedly looked over his right shoulder as he drove by what appeared to be a trail junction. When he did this, he inadvertently drove off the left side of the trail, down an incredibly steep embankment, causing him to be ejected in the process. Hamilton sustain injuries to his upper torso, but the ATV evidently stayed upright and incurred no damage in the incident. Due to the steepness of the terrain, a towing company from Gorham was called to extract the ATV.

Hamilton was extremely lucky to not have sustained more serious injuries and this serves as a good reminder to all that taking your eyes off the trail even for a few seconds can result in a potentially serious incident.

Hamilton was wearing a helmet at the time and drugs and alcohol were not factors in this crash.