Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Launches the All-New GT503 Tire

Harley-Davidson - Dunlop new GT503 tire

With the GT503 tire, riders will experience the kind of performance only Dunlop delivers.

Harley-Davidson - Dunlop new GT503 tire features and benefits

GT503 Tire: High Performance Features and Benefits

With the announcement of Harley-Davidson’s new Sportster S, Dunlop is releasing the all-new GT503.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA , USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the announcement of Harley-Davidson’s new Sportster S, Dunlop is releasing the all-new GT503. The GT503 was designed specifically for the aggressive look and high performance of H-D’s new motorcycle. Developed to meet the high standards of Harley-Davidson, the GT503 combines construction, compound, and tread design to provide the ultimate in tire performance for the new H-D Sportster S. Riders will experience the kind of performance only Dunlop delivers.

Features and Benefits
• Aggressive tread pattern maximizes the land-to-sea ratio to offer superior dry-grip while also utilizing tread grooves that are long in length to enhance wet-weather performance
• Radial construction featuring Steel Jointless Belt (JLB) technology delivers more responsive and consistent handling while also providing a more compliant ride
• New compound has been formulated to provide excellent grip and mileage
• Sidewall design proudly features the Harley-Davidson name and updated styling
• New “wide” front tire size (160/70R17) provides a custom fat tire look, while still offering light and responsive handling
• Available exclusively through Harley-Davidson dealers

All-New GT503 Tire
Front
• Size - 160/70R17
• Load/Speed - 73V
• TL/TT - TL
• Sidewall - BL
• Part Number - 45244727

Rear
• Size - 180/70R16
• Load/Speed - 77V
• TL/TT - TL
• Sidewall - BL
• Part Number - 45244726

About Dunlop Motorcycle Tires
Dunlop is the largest supplier of original equipment and replacement motorcycle tires in the U.S.A.

For more information, visit https://www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com/

Karen Duarte
Exults Digital Marketing Agency
+1 954-763-1130
