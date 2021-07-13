Soundstripe Promotes Lauren Cutrell to VP of Product
Newly expanded role will focus on delivering best-in-class content licensing experience to creators
Lauren is an exceptional, user-focused product leader with a keen understanding of what today’s creators and marketers need to produce compelling video and other content.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundstripe, a leading provider of unlimited royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects to creators for use in videos, podcasts, and other projects, has promoted Lauren Cutrell to Vice President of Product. In her expanded role, Cutrell will lead product vision, strategy, and definition for Soundstripe, partnering with internal teams to continue delivering the stock media industry’s highest-quality library and easiest licensing experience to creators.
“Lauren is an exceptional, user-focused product leader with a keen understanding of what today’s creators and marketers need to produce compelling video and other content,” said Travis Terrell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe. “We look forward to seeing her continued impact on innovation in areas such as content discovery and frictionless licensing to deliver the best overall experience to subscribers.”
Cutrell joined Soundstripe in 2018 as Director of Product and Scrum Master, building an in-house team of product managers and content curators to manage Soundstripe’s rapidly growing stock media subscription offering. In her new role, Cutrell will also be charged with expanding and championing agile methodologies across the company’s business units for continued increases in organizational efficiency.
“I am so honored to be growing with Soundstripe and taking on this expanded role,” said Cutrell. “The booming creator economy is driving increased demand for services like Soundstripe, and I’m excited to deliver on our expansive roadmap for super-serving their needs through product innovation and best-in-class user experiences.”
Cutrell began her career more than 15 years ago as a freelance designer and project manager, defining and managing digital and web product experiences in close collaboration with engineering teams. Following her freelance work, she became the Director of Interactive at Whiteboard, a digital agency based in Chattanooga, TN, where she established agile development frameworks for web-based software with project managers and end clients. In this role, she expanded the agency’s web capabilities into application development, established product development teams, and led engineers and UX designers in shipping and maintaining over 50 successful web and native applications for clients of all sizes.
During her time at Soundstripe, Cutrell has been responsible for transitioning the company to agile frameworks and third-party creator workflow integrations, strengthening product development and making continuous improvements to the subscriber experience.
Cutrell holds a B.S. in Communications from Kennesaw State University and is a certified Scrum Master. She will be based in Chattanooga with regular trips to Soundstripe’s headquarters in Nashville.
About Soundstripe
Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects. It is driven by a unique subscription model that lets content creators pay a fee for usage of all the media in Soundstripe’s catalog, with a la carte licenses also available. This approach has led to more than 6 million licenses being issued for tens of thousands of customers in more than 140 countries since Soundstripe’s inception in 2016.
The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was selected for The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list in both 2019 and 2020, winning special awards for Values and Best in Leadership for co-founders Travis Terrell, Micah Sannan, and Trevor Hinesley. Soundstripe also won the Game-Changing Startup award in the Entertainment, Sports, and Media category at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2019 NEXT Awards, and was named one of the city’s Top 10 startup cultures by Powderkeg. For more information, visit soundstripe.com.
