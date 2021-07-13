FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

DMV WARNS MOTORISTS OF RISE IN AUTO THEFTS IN NYC AND STATEWIDE

Motorcycle Thefts in NYC up 63 Percent and Vehicle Theft Complaints Up 25 Percent in 2021

Statewide Vehicle Thefts Rose 54 Percent From 2019 to 2020

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today warned motor vehicle owners of a rise in vehicle thefts in New York City and across the state and reminded them of ways to prevent their vehicles from being stolen. From January through June 2021, motorcycle thefts rose 63 percent in New York City when compared to the same time a year ago, and criminal complaints about grand larceny auto rose 25 percent. Statewide, vehicle thefts rose 54 percent from 2019 to 2020.

“Leaving your key fob in the vehicle or leaving it running while you run into your home or the store are two of the most common factors in vehicle thefts,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Don’t make your car an easy target. I urge you to be cautious and always make sure your vehicle is locked and not left running, even for a minute, and never leave your vehicle title or valuables in the car.”

According to the NYPD, there were 4,473 stolen vehicle complaints in the five boroughs from January through June compared to 3,580 complaints during the same period in 2020. There were also 985 motorcycle thefts during that time compared to 604 thefts in 2020. It is not only vehicles and motorcycles being stolen. Auto parts are also being taken at an alarming rate. There was a 572 percent rise in catalytic converter thefts in New York City from 32 stolen in 2020 to 215 stolen this year.

Statewide, motor vehicle thefts rose 54 percent from 12,702 in 2019 to 19,573 in 2020.

Vehicle theft rates are highest in the summer season, and July has been designated national Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

To reduce the risk of vehicle theft:

Do not leave your vehicle title in the car

Keep your vehicle locked

When parked, never leave your keys in the car

Never leave your car running and unattended

Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where passersby can see them

Consumers can learn more about what to do if a vehicle is stolen on the DMV website. DMV also offers guidance on what to do if your license plates are stolen, whether they are taken with the car or stolen off the car, on our “Lost, Stolen or Destroyed Plates” page.

Before you purchase a vehicle, you can check whether it is stolen by going to the National Insurance Crime Bureau page and entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Vehicle owners should also take steps to avoid insurance lapses on stolen vehicles. New Yorkers can visit our “Insurance Lapses on Stolen Vehicles” page to learn how to protect themselves.

