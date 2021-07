PATIENTS, AND DOCTORS URGE LAWMAKERS TO JOIN A MAJORITY OF STATES THAT HAVE REFORMED HARMFUL “FAIL FIRST” INSURER POLICY

Lawmakers urged to support H.1311 and S.756 to ensure timely access to medication & put doctors and patients back in control of medical treatments

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients, doctors, caregivers, and healthcare advocates today shared heartbreaking stories of deteriorating health conditions with legislators, educating them on the dangers of the health insurance policy called Step Therapy. Patients also call it "fail first" because insurers force patients to try medications preferred by the insurer--and fail on them---before allowing them to get the medicine their doctor prescribed. In some cases, they are told to try drugs they've previously tried and failed on."Because my insurer wanted me to try, and fail on, a medication that wasn't what my doctor prescribed, I ended up needing an ambulance three times within five days for trips to the emergency room, and I missed five days of work. It was a nightmare," said Deborah Fox, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is a migraine patient. "Step therapy is debilitating. My doctor is the one who knows me and my medical history. My only question is, who gave the insurance companies the authority to decide what a patient needs?"In 2020 the state Senate unanimously passed a bill to reform the way step therapy is automatically implemented. The bill never moved further because the pandemic stopped the legislative process."We are hoping to build upon the momentum we had last year, and get this bill passed into law for the sake of the thousands of patients across the Commonwealth who are living with chronic diseases for which there are no cures," said Marc Hymovitz, Government Relations Director in Massachusetts for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). "Patients shouldn't have to suffer needlessly when there's a treatment that will work available to them. We look forward to Massachusetts, the vanguard of healthcare, joining a majority of states that have already put step therapy patient protections in place."The two bills (H.1311 and S.756), sponsored by Sen. Julian Cyr in the Senate and Rep. Jeffrey Roy and Rep. Marjorie Decker in the House, don't ban the practice of step therapy but they protect patients by requiring an expeditious appeal process to avoid interrupting continuity of care. The bills also allow for the prescribing provider to override step therapy when medically necessary. Exceptions would also be granted if the patient has already tried, and failed on, the medication required by the insurer."Imagine being a doctor and knowing what the best care is for your patient, only to be overridden by the insurance company. Frustrating doesn't begin to describe it. But it happens all the time," said Eric Wong, M.D., a neurologist and oncologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Center. "I do not think that patients should have to beg for their medications when they use their hard-earned money to pay for their insurance premiums. There needs to be a mechanism to release an emergency supply to the patient in more urgent situations and prevent costly trips to the emergency room."A 2020 analysis by Avalere Health "found that patients with Crohn's disease who experience a negative outcome when required to step through a plan’s preferred product may face higher upfront OOP costs which can create affordability challenges for patients that result in abandonment of therapy and worsening disease progression."The report states, " This concentrated upfront spending can create affordability challenges for patients that could result in abandonment of therapy and worsening disease progression."Close to three dozen states have already passed step therapy reforms.In Massachusetts, more than 50 patient and provider advocacy organizations are in support of the legislation.Step Therapy is applied to drugs treating a wide range of diseases and chronic conditions including arthritis, epilepsy, cancer, diabetes, glaucoma, autoimmune diseases, HIV/AIDS, mental health, Crohn's & Colitis and many more. It is a widely-used insurer practice impacting thousands of patients in Massachusetts.The committee will meet in executive session in the next few weeks and take action on the bill.Organizations supporting H.1311 and S.756 include:AIDS Action Committee of MassachusettsAimed AllianceAllergy & Asthma NetworkAlliance for Patient AccessAlpha-1 FoundationAmerican Academy of DermatologyAmerican Autoimmune Related Disease AssociationAmerican Cancer Society Cancer Action NetworkAmerican College of GastroenterologyAmerican College of RheumatologyAmerican Diabetes AssociationAmerican Gastroenterology AssociationArthritis FoundationAsthma and Allergy Foundation of America, New England ChapterCancer Support CommunityChronic Disease CoalitionCoalition of State Rheumatology Organizations (CSRO)Color of Crohn's and Chronic Illness (COCCI)Community Oncology AllianceCOPD FoundationCrohn's & Colitis FoundationEpilepsy FoundationFamily ReachGlobal Healthy Living FoundationGreater Boston Sickle Cell Disease AssociationHemophilia Federation of America (HFA)Hypersomnia FoundationInternational Cancer Advocacy Network (ICAN)Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, Inc.Lupus FoundationLupus Foundation of New EnglandMassachusetts Association for Mental HealthMassachusetts Biotechnology CouncilMassachusetts Gastroenterology AssociationMassachusetts Medical SocietyMassachusetts Pain InitiativeMassachusetts Rare Action NetworkMassachusetts Society of Clinical OncologistsMultiple Sclerosis Association of AmericaNational Alliance on Mental Illness, MassachusettsNational Eczema AssociationNational Infusion Center AssociationNational MS SocietyNational Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD)National Patient Advocate FoundationNational Psoriasis FoundationNew England Hemophilia AssociationPatients RisingRare New EnglandRheumPACSusan G. Komen New EnglandUS COPD CoalitionZERO: End Prostate Cancer