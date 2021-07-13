PATIENTS, AND DOCTORS URGE LAWMAKERS TO JOIN A MAJORITY OF STATES THAT HAVE REFORMED HARMFUL “FAIL FIRST” INSURER POLICY
Lawmakers urged to support H.1311 and S.756 to ensure timely access to medication & put doctors and patients back in control of medical treatmentsBOSTON, MA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients, doctors, caregivers, and healthcare advocates today shared heartbreaking stories of deteriorating health conditions with legislators, educating them on the dangers of the health insurance policy called Step Therapy. Patients also call it "fail first" because insurers force patients to try medications preferred by the insurer--and fail on them---before allowing them to get the medicine their doctor prescribed. In some cases, they are told to try drugs they've previously tried and failed on.
"Because my insurer wanted me to try, and fail on, a medication that wasn't what my doctor prescribed, I ended up needing an ambulance three times within five days for trips to the emergency room, and I missed five days of work. It was a nightmare," said Deborah Fox, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is a migraine patient. "Step therapy is debilitating. My doctor is the one who knows me and my medical history. My only question is, who gave the insurance companies the authority to decide what a patient needs?"
In 2020 the state Senate unanimously passed a bill to reform the way step therapy is automatically implemented. The bill never moved further because the pandemic stopped the legislative process.
"We are hoping to build upon the momentum we had last year, and get this bill passed into law for the sake of the thousands of patients across the Commonwealth who are living with chronic diseases for which there are no cures," said Marc Hymovitz, Government Relations Director in Massachusetts for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). "Patients shouldn't have to suffer needlessly when there's a treatment that will work available to them. We look forward to Massachusetts, the vanguard of healthcare, joining a majority of states that have already put step therapy patient protections in place."
The two bills (H.1311 and S.756), sponsored by Sen. Julian Cyr in the Senate and Rep. Jeffrey Roy and Rep. Marjorie Decker in the House, don't ban the practice of step therapy but they protect patients by requiring an expeditious appeal process to avoid interrupting continuity of care. The bills also allow for the prescribing provider to override step therapy when medically necessary. Exceptions would also be granted if the patient has already tried, and failed on, the medication required by the insurer.
"Imagine being a doctor and knowing what the best care is for your patient, only to be overridden by the insurance company. Frustrating doesn't begin to describe it. But it happens all the time," said Eric Wong, M.D., a neurologist and oncologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Center. "I do not think that patients should have to beg for their medications when they use their hard-earned money to pay for their insurance premiums. There needs to be a mechanism to release an emergency supply to the patient in more urgent situations and prevent costly trips to the emergency room."
A 2020 analysis by Avalere Health "found that patients with Crohn's disease who experience a negative outcome when required to step through a plan’s preferred product may face higher upfront OOP costs which can create affordability challenges for patients that result in abandonment of therapy and worsening disease progression."
The report states, " This concentrated upfront spending can create affordability challenges for patients that could result in abandonment of therapy and worsening disease progression."
Close to three dozen states have already passed step therapy reforms.
In Massachusetts, more than 50 patient and provider advocacy organizations are in support of the legislation.
Step Therapy is applied to drugs treating a wide range of diseases and chronic conditions including arthritis, epilepsy, cancer, diabetes, glaucoma, autoimmune diseases, HIV/AIDS, mental health, Crohn's & Colitis and many more. It is a widely-used insurer practice impacting thousands of patients in Massachusetts.
The committee will meet in executive session in the next few weeks and take action on the bill.
Organizations supporting H.1311 and S.756 include:
AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts
Aimed Alliance
Allergy & Asthma Network
Alliance for Patient Access
Alpha-1 Foundation
American Academy of Dermatology
American Autoimmune Related Disease Association
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
American College of Gastroenterology
American College of Rheumatology
American Diabetes Association
American Gastroenterology Association
Arthritis Foundation
Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, New England Chapter
Cancer Support Community
Chronic Disease Coalition
Coalition of State Rheumatology Organizations (CSRO)
Color of Crohn's and Chronic Illness (COCCI)
Community Oncology Alliance
COPD Foundation
Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
Epilepsy Foundation
Family Reach
Global Healthy Living Foundation
Greater Boston Sickle Cell Disease Association
Hemophilia Federation of America (HFA)
Hypersomnia Foundation
International Cancer Advocacy Network (ICAN)
Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, Inc.
Lupus Foundation
Lupus Foundation of New England
Massachusetts Association for Mental Health
Massachusetts Biotechnology Council
Massachusetts Gastroenterology Association
Massachusetts Medical Society
Massachusetts Pain Initiative
Massachusetts Rare Action Network
Massachusetts Society of Clinical Oncologists
Multiple Sclerosis Association of America
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Massachusetts
National Eczema Association
National Infusion Center Association
National MS Society
National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD)
National Patient Advocate Foundation
National Psoriasis Foundation
New England Hemophilia Association
Patients Rising
Rare New England
RheumPAC
Susan G. Komen New England
US COPD Coalition
ZERO: End Prostate Cancer
