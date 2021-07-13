Alkali Partners Surpasses 100% YoY Deal Growth, Posts Record Number of Closes in H1 2021
Transactions highlight technology investment bank’s strength in enterprise software
Buyers usually have more resources, information and leverage, meaning entrepreneurs too often end up leaving money on the table. We shift the negotiating leverage into the hands of entrepreneurs.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alkali Partners, an independent investment bank that provides merger and acquisition and capital raising advisory services to high-growth founder-led technology companies, has concluded five transactions in the first half of 2021 and has achieved more than 100% year-over-year growth in the trailing twelve months ending this June.
— Shane Hubbell, Alkali Partners founder and managing director
The majority of Alkali Partners’ growth over the past twelve months can be attributed to deals in enterprise software, with significant activity in transportation and infrastructure planning, healthcare, field service, specialty ERP and non-profit software sectors. These transactions include Exscribe’s acquisition by Modernizing Medicine, INRO’s acquisition by Bentley, ServicePro’s acquisition by ServiceTitan, and Kindful’s acquisition by Bloomerang.
Alkali Partners was established in 2018 to help the founders of high-growth technology companies achieve better outcomes when they sell or raise capital. Drawing on their deep industry expertise and extensive buy- and sell-side experience, Alkali Partners professionals combine a flexible process-oriented negotiation framework specifically designed to generate competition among a broad network of strategic and financial buyers. This competition results in more options for founders and higher valuations.
“Many entrepreneurs don’t know how to find the right buyers, how those buyers will value their business, nor how to negotiate terms or close a deal,” said Shane Hubbell, Alkali Partners founder and managing director. “Buyers usually have more resources, more information and more negotiating leverage, which means entrepreneurs too often end up leaving money on the table. We shift the negotiating leverage into the hands of entrepreneurs.”
The Alkali Partners leadership team has a proven track record of success, with more than 40 years of collective experience and 650-plus deals totaling $107 billion in transaction value completed.
“We help the founders tell a broader story beyond a company’s numbers to capture the valuations they deserve,” said Chris Skubic, Alkali Partners managing director. “Our growth to date speaks to the effectiveness of an approach that communicates the strategic position and future value of each business.”
For more information on the company’s services, visit www.alkalipartners.com.
About Alkali Partners
Founded in 2018, Alkali Partners is an independent investment bank that provides merger and acquisition and capital raising advisory services to high-growth founder-led technology companies. Drawing on their deep industry expertise and extensive buy- and sell-side experience, Alkali’s professionals look beyond a company’s numbers and tell a broader story that communicates the strategic position and future value of the business. The firm’s process-oriented negotiation framework and ability to generate competition among a broad network of strategic and financial buyers systematically yields better deal outcomes for entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.alkalipartners.com.
