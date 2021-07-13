The cell and gene therapy contract research services market is anticipated to grow at annualized rate of CAGR 28.9% till 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Outsourcing practices in healthcare have changed significantly to cater to the industry’s growing reliance on external expertise and innovation, and strategic alliances in order to remain competitive and profitable in a rapidly evolving market

/EIN News/ -- London, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Cell and Gene Therapy CROs Market (2nd Edition), 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Despite the indubitable superiority of cell and gene therapies over conventional biologic and small molecule-based interventions, there are numerous challenges associated with the discovery, development and regulatory review of such products. Therefore, biopharmaceutical developers are increasingly relying on specialty CROs to support them in various aspects of their proprietary therapy development programs.

Key Market Insights

Over 100 CROs claim to offer contract research services for cell and gene therapies

The market landscape is fragmented, featuring a mix of companies of all sizes; however, small and mid-sized companies represent 63% of the overall number of stakeholders. It is worth highlighting that over 78% of the CROs claim to be capable of providing contract services for both types of therapies.

Majority (83%) of the cell and gene therapy CROs offer services for clinical research

Further, 73% of the companies featured in the report, claim to offer regulatory affairs management services, followed by clinical trial management / clinical project management services (61%), and data management services (53%).

Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~32%, between 2016 and 2020

The maximum number (25%) of the partnerships, as mentioned in the publication, were reported in 2016. Interestingly, majority of the deals inked in the given time period were acquisitions (44%), followed by service agreements (31%) and mergers (13%).

Over 1,880 registered clinical trials of cell and gene therapies are currently underway

More than 110,000+ patients were reported to have been enrolled in the abovementioned trials, sponsored by both industry and non-industry players. Given that such studies are complex and are also likely to increase in future, considering the growing preference for advanced therapy medicinal products, it presents lucrative business opportunities for CROs engaged in this field.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 85% of market share by 2030

On the other hand, markets in Latin America are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (over 35%). In 2030, clinical operations are likely to capture the largest market share (63%) in terms of revenues generated from research contracts; it is likely to be followed by preclinical operations (29%), and drug discovery operations (8%).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering cell and gene therapy research services?

services? What kind of business models are commonly adopted by biopharmaceutical developers while outsourcing various aspects of their R&D and clinical research operations?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of merger and acquisition activity in the cell and gene therapy services market?

What kind of companies are likely to partner with cell and gene therapy CROs ?

? What are the key service hubs for clinical research focused on cell and gene therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to cell and gene therapy research services market?

The USD 4.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cell and gene therapy CROs market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Therapy

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Scale of Operation

Clinical Operations

Preclinical Operations

Drug Discovery Operations

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Infectious Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Rare / Genetic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Blood Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Ophthalmological Disorders

Other Therapeutic Areas

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America (LATM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following industry experts:

Jessica Bliven (Director, Marketing and Sales, CATO SMS)

Dr. Xianbao Zhan (Professor of Medicine, Director, Department of Oncology, Changhai Hospital, Second Military Medical University)

Dr. Enkhtsetseg Purev (Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the development of single-use bioreactors; each profile features an overview of the developer, details related to its product portfolio, and recent developments, and an informed future outlook:

Altasciences

CATO SMS

Charles River Laboratories

Covance

Creative Biolabs

IQVIA

Medpace

PPD

Precision for Medicine

QPS

Accelera

Evotec

ICON

JSB Solutions

Quality Assistance

CMIC Group

Pharmaseed

