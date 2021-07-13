Exegy Settles Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Activ Financial
Our innovations continue to yield market-leading products that deliver quantitative benefits to our clients and allow us to contribute to the advancement of the financial services industry as a whole”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exegy Inc., the global leader in low-latency market data and execution solutions, predictive trading signals, and hardware-acceleration technology, today announced that it has settled its patent infringement lawsuit against ACTIV Financial Systems Inc. (ACTIV). The lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that asserted infringement of sixteen patents is dismissed. Associated petitions for Inter Partes Review at the United States Patent and Trademark Office are withdrawn.
Exegy’s sustained investments in research and development and relentless commitment to innovation have produced over 150 patents worldwide and other extensive intellectual property covering high-performance data processing. “Our innovations continue to yield market-leading products that deliver quantitative benefits to our clients and allow us to contribute to the advancement of the financial services industry as a whole. We are entitled to fair compensation for using our protected technologies and we are committed to defending our intellectual property assets,” says James O’Donnell, chief executive officer of Exegy.
Exegy was represented in the action against ACTIV by Harness, Dickey, & Pierce, P.L.C. and Nixon Peabody, LLP.
About Exegy, Inc.
Exegy provides global market data and execution solutions, predictive trading signals, and hardware trading platforms to elite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading principal traders, agency brokers, Alternative Trading System (ATS) and dark pool operators, market makers, hedge funds, and asset managers. At the heart of Exegy solutions are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. To learn more about Exegy’s Signum portfolio of predictive trading signals, visit www.exegy-signum.com. Exegy promotes the design of robust electronic markets through its MarketDataPeaks service that reports real-time market data feed rates. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.
