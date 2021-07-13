LaBelle Jewelers Now Donating 10% of Its Sales to Local Church

One of the Illinois’ leading companies known for the latest designs in the jewelry industry is donating a portion of its sales to a local church.

ORLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's an adage that says, "It is better to give than it is to receive." That's why representatives with LaBelle Jewelers are proud to announce that it is now donating 10 percent of its sales to a local church.

"LaBelle Jewelers wants to give back," said Rulla Akkawi and Lana Sweis, spokespersons for LaBelle Jewelers. "Come in and mention that you are a parishioner, and 10 percent of your total will be given back to our church."

The church that will receive the donation is Saint Francis of Assisi, located at 15050 Wolf Rd., Orland Park, IL 60467.

LaBelle Jewelers' decision to donate 10 percent of its sales to Saint Francis of Assisi could prove to have perfect timing. Churches often run on tight margins, and those impacts can have long-term effects. In fact, according to a recent study by LifeWay Research, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches across the nation have had to cut down on outreach, suspend Sunday School or small group programs, or lay off staff members.

LaBelle Jewelers offers pieces at every price point for its clients, whether they are looking for a fashionable piece under $100 or a GIA diamond/gemstone for over $100,000. The company has a five-star rating on Google, an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and is a member of the Independent Jewelers Organization.

The Independent Jewelers Organization is an elite group of trusted, hand-selected jewelers. With just 1,000 members worldwide, Master IJO Jewelers adhere to the highest ethical code-of-conduct offering the honesty, trust, integrity, and "Brilliance You Deserve"® no other jeweler can provide.

"We also have jewelry to help you celebrate your every occasion such as; a birthday, an anniversary, communion, bridal gifts, and the list goes on," Akkawi and Sweis stressed, before adding, "We constantly keep our showroom flowing with the latest designs in the jewelry industry."

For more information, please visit https://www.labellejeweler.com/about and https://www.labellejeweler.com/blog.

About LaBelle Jewelers

LaBelle Jewelers opened its doors in 2013 at our Orland Park location. We are a small family-owned and operated Jewelry Store. We're well known for our customer care and services.

Contact Details:

14267 Wolf Road

Orland Park, IL 60467

United States