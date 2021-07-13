Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2021 to 2030

The global mucormycosis treatment market is estimated to reach a value of USD 914.6 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The global mucormycosis treatment market is estimated to reach a value of USD 914.6 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Mucormycosis is a rare but serious fungal infection caused by a group of molds termed as mucormycetes. Furthermore, inhaling fungal spores from the air can affect the sinuses and lungs. The fungus also attacks the skin through wounds such as scrape, burn, cut, or other type of skin trauma.

The risk factors for developing mucormycosis involve cancer, uncontrolled diabetes, neutropenia, and skin trauma, such as punctures or burns, cuts, scrapes, and organ transplants. These fungal infections need to be treated via prescribed antifungal medication — amphotericin B, isavuconazole, or posaconazole. Mucormycosis usually requires surgery to remove the infected tissue.

Factors such as increasing occurrence of fungal infections, increasing incidents of immunological disease, and availability of an extensive range of products are expected to drive mucormycosis treatment market growth during the forecast period. However, the presence of misbranded products and side effects of the treatment and fake drugs can hinder the mucormycosis treatment market growth.

Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market, by Type

Based on type, the mucormycosis treatment market is segmented into rhizopus, rhizomucor, cunninghamella, apophysomyces, saksenaea, and lichtheimia. The rhizopus type segment holds the largest market in 2021 and is expected to remain largest growing segment during the forecast period.

The rhizopus segment growth can be because it is commonly seen type among, mainly in patients with uncontrolled diabetes, or patients who have undergone a kidney transplant. However, in cancer patients, stem cell transplant recipients, or organ transplant pulmonary associated mucormycosis remains the most commonly occurring disease.

Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market, by Diagnosis

Based on diagnosis, the mucormycosis treatment market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and tissue biopsy.

The tissue biopsy segment is the largest growing segment in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest growing segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to tissue biopsy advantages such as offsetting its risks in cases of coagulopathy. Other imaging methods such as MRI and CT are also important for testing mucormycosis.

Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market, by Treatment

Based on treatment, the mucormycosis treatment market is segmented into surgery and antifungal.

The antifungal segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The segment growth can be because antifungal drugs are mostly used for the treatment. The only permitted antifungal therapy for mucormycosis is amphotericin B (AMB) preparations. Liposomal AMB (L-AMB) is generally used in Europe as the standard treatment.

Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market, by End User

Based on treatment, the mucormycosis treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

The hospitals segment holds the largest market in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The growth of the hospitals segment is attributed to increased hospital admissions on account of growing number of patients with fungal infections.

Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market, by Region

Based on region, the mucormycosis treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is the largest market in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to a large patient population with mucormycosis and an established healthcare sector for mucormycosis. In the past few years, many patients lost their life due to antifungal drugs. For example, in 2017, Terbinafine products (Lamisil) lost their patient pool. As there is a restricted number of oral preparations in the market, licensing and development of new drugs are expected to create regional market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in 2021 and is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be owing to the growing occurrence of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which causes increased risk of mucormycosis, an increase in the number of mucormycosis cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, and positive steps taken by the government to comprise the spread of fungal infections among COVID-19 recovered patients in the Asia Pacific.

Some Recent Developments in the Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market:

March 2021- Bharat Serums & Vaccines (BSV) became the first Indian firm to receive authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Liposomal Amphotericin B, an antifungal medicine used for the treatment of mucormycosis.

May 2021- TLC Pharma, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, received authorization for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Amphotericin B liposome injection (AmphoTLC), from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India. The drug can be used to treat fungal infections including mucormycosis infections.

May 2021- Cadila Healthcare Limited and TLC Pharma Labs, came into a contract to manufacture anti-fungal drug ‘Liposomal Amphotericin B’ for the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis in India.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of pandemic on mucormycosis treatment market. The recent rise in COVID-19 cases has surged the treatment of mucormycosis in COVID-19 survivors. Mucormycosis infection is more likely affecting the recovered patients probably due to prolonged administration of immunosuppressant and steroid medications.

COVID-19 patients with diabetic and pre-existing comorbidities people exposed to steroids and humidified oxygen for an extended period are at maximum risk of mucormycosis. This is expected to contribute to the demand for mucormycosis treatment during the forecast period.

Some Major Findings of the Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global mucormycosis treatment market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global mucormycosis treatment market, which include Abbott Laboratories, Biocon Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, F. Hoffman La Roche, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Mylan Labs, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Lonza Group, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Gilead Sciences

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global mucormycosis treatment market

Browse key industry insights spread across 155 pages with 85 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “ Mucormycosis Treatment Market , by Type (Rhizopus, Rhizomucor, Cunninghamella, Apophysomyces, Saksenaea, and Lichtheimia), Diagnosis (CT, MRI, Tissue Biopsy), Treatment (Surgery, Antifungal), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Market Size and Forecasting to 2030” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

