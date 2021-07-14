Proseer Launches Digitally-Driven, Concierge Accounting and Financial Services Firm

Proseer empowers entrepreneurs with a smarter financial future

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proseer announces its launch as a digitally-driven, concierge accounting and financial advisory firm. Founders Jeff Rudner and Laurence Bernstein created Proseer as a direct response to the recent shift in entrepreneur needs for real-time financial infrastructure and expertise. Proseer serves the modern entrepreneur supporting venture-funded start-up founders, self-made entrepreneurs, and high net-worth individuals through concierge accounting, tax and advisory services paired with unrivaled client advocacy.

“The modern entrepreneur wants to run an efficient organization with real-time, actionable information to make the best decisions,” says co-founder Jeff Rudner. “We have purpose-built a high touch, fully virtual, company providing leading accounting and financial advisory services. Our clients are the epitome of the modern entrepreneur; they want expertise, flexibility and accessibility. Proseer offers this at the highest quality anywhere.”

Already working with top names in their prospective industries, Proseer’s reputation speaks for itself. The company’s founders partnered together to combine in-depth tax and financial backgrounds with an unmatched customer experience, coupled with stellar service and tech-forward solutions to create the ultimate concierge accounting service platform.

“As entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand the struggles in today’s world to find solutions that provide the quality of service we want to keep our companies running smoothly,” says co-founder Laurence Bernstein. “With service and accessibility at the forefront, Proseer offers a new level of personalized accounting, finance, and tax solutions that have not been offered before.”

While the firm offers customized solutions at a predictable flat monthly price to all its customers, Proseer also has pre-packaged offerings for clients just getting started and for those who are unsure of what they want or need. Services include Accounting & Financial Reporting, Fractional CFO & Financial Modeling, Accounting Technology Implementation, and Income Tax Advisory & Compliance. Their business model encourages collaboration and fosters an ongoing relationship with clients so Proseer becomes an extension of a company’s in-house team, not just popping up once a year for tax purposes.

The founders launch their company with a team located in Fort Lauderdale but servicing a worldwide client base. Co-founders Jeff Rudner and Larry Bernstein bring nearly 40 years of combined experience to the marketplace. Jeff Rudner, a certified public accountant, has extensive experience helping companies to achieve their strategic goals. He has spent his career in corporate finance and accounting and was formerly the CFO of a South Florida-based technology startup, where he helped to grow the platform from a small beta to operating nationwide. Larry Bernstein is an experienced certified public accountant and served as tax advisor, controller and accounting system designer for clients. He has extensive technical expertise in complex partnership structures, high net worth individuals, IRS dispute resolution, business formation life cycle, and choice of entity.

To learn more about Proseer or start working with them today, visit www.proseer.co.