Seitaro Yamazaki finishes runner-up in YICCA 2021 award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seitaro Yamazaki, a Japanese-born conceptual artist, finished runner-up in the YICCA 2021 International Art Prize on June 7, 2021. YICCA is a competition aimed at all artists or groups of artists, both professionals, and non-professionals from any country in the world. He was selected as a 2021 nominee for YICCA, an International Competition for Contemporary Artists, where the goal is to showcase new talent and upcoming art.
Seitaro Yamazaki was selected as a runner-up for his piece ““Icon Made Sand #1 “Nike AIR JORDAN 1””. His piece centers on the theme of time and explores the question of how the future will look back on us today.
Growing up in the midst of Tokyo Street culture, Yamazaki incorporated that environment into his piece by recreating the iconic Air Jordan sneaker out of sand and acrylic. The opposing materials reflect the different sense of time and the piece as a whole function as a letter to the future about today’s consumption.
“Icon Made of Sand” is the title of a series of works. The series pursues the characteristics of “symbols” in the consumer society, which have been prevailing since late 20th century until today, through the aspect of “time.
The first work in the series, “#01 Nike Air Jordan 1”, consists of a paint-coated sneaker made of casting sand and transparent acrylic resin featuring a cross-section in the shape of Nike’s “Swoosh Logo”, fragments of the casting sand generated in the sneaker shaping process, and the 3D printing modelling data.
He shares that “#01 Nike Air Jordan 1” juxtaposes three support media in different time axes – casting sand, acrylic resin, and digital data – to visualize the multiple flows of time surrounding “Swoosh Logo”, an “icon/symbol”.
“The connotations attributed to “Swoosh Logo” are also undergoing permanent transitions through the flow of information on the Internet,” he added.
He has spent 15-year in building a career as a designer. In this world, what is the essence of beauty? Is a question that is fundamental to his activities, and he continues to announce new works in pursuit of “new absolutes within relativity.”
Seitaro Yamazaki is the Creative Advisor of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Organization Committee. He is also the founder and director of Seitaro Design, Inc., radio personality of FM Yokohama “Culture Department”. He is a conceptual artist based in Tokyo, Japan. He displays his exhibitions and installations all around the world. His creations cover a wide range of fields such as on-screen, graphics, products, and space design. He has received many awards throughout his career such as the 14thArte Laguna Prize, Premio Combat Prize, and Annual Group Exhibition and Showcase 2018.
for more information, please visit https://seiyamazaki.com/
Seitaro Yamazaki
