Important Collection of Vintage Steuben Glass Available at Akiba Antiques
Important Collection of Vintage Steuben Glass Available at Akiba AntiquesNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, leading regional auction house Akiba Antiques will bring one of the world’s largest and rarest collections of Steuben glass items to auction for the first time. The sale will begin at 12:00 PM EDT on July 29th, 2021. Interested bidders can participate online on LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare, or Invaluable.
The upcoming sale will feature the Steuben glass collection of Alan and Susan Shovers. The couple built their enormous collection over nearly two decades, eventually acquiring more than 400 pieces. It took “luck, timing, and their relationships with dealers and collectors willing to part with a piece or two of their prized collections,” the Shovers said.
The Shovers Collection particularly highlights the work of Frederick Carder, the English artist behind Steuben. The collection was also the subject of Objects of Desire: The Art of Frederick Carder, co-authored by Alan and Susan Shovers. Akiba Antiques Gallery owners Alexander Anapolsky and Jonathan Akiba personally packed, picked, and coordinated the consignment of the Shovers Collection. The catalog for the upcoming event will pair Steuben glass items with a wide selection of fine art, collectibles, and decorative art.
Leading the catalog is a figural Steuben centerpiece bowl from the Shovers Collection (USD 10,000 – 20,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622183_steuben-diving-lady-figural-centerpiece-bowl
This rare piece dates back to 1926 and features three frosted nude figures supporting a bright yellow bowl. The centerpiece recalls the early days of Steuben Glass Works, which started in 1903 when Thomas G. Hawkes partnered with Art Nouveau glassmaker Frederick Carder. Steuben phased out all colored glass from its products only a few years after it was made. Recent research suggests there are only two other known examples of this centerpiece bowl.
Also among the notable Steuben lots is a decorated brown vase made between 1907 and 1910 ($5,000 – $25,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622185_rare-steuben-calcite-w-gold-aurene-vase
This iridized lead glass piece features Aurene gold leaf and peacock feather decorations in shades of brown and green. Carder developed Aurene glass in 1904 when he sprayed glass items with lead chloride and reheated them to achieve a distinct shine. Another key lot from the Shovers Collection is a Steuben iridized sapphire blue vase from the early 1900s ($2,000 – $20,000).
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622182_rare-steuben-iridized-sapphire-blue-vase
Steuben glass collectors can consider a light blue bell-shaped vase with a hexagonal base ($2,000 – $20,000),
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622190_rare-frederick-carder-steuben-blue-intarsia-vase
A pair of rose-colored ginger jars with rose quartz finials ($1,000 – $10,000), and several paperweight-style cologne bottles.
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622186_steuben-pair-of-rosaline-chinoiserie-ginger-jars
Beyond Steuben glass, the auction will offer a selection of jewelry, place settings, and fine and decorative artworks. These include:
* Cuban artist AmeliaPeláez’s Womans oil painting from 1944 ($10,000 – $30,000)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622348_amelia-pelaez-cuban-1896-1968-oil-painting
* Antique Gorham altar cross with gilt brass and jewel accents ($5,000 – $15,000)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622229_antique-gorham-and-co-brass-and-jeweled-altar-cross
* Vintage European diamond and gold four-piece jewelry set ($6,000 – $12,000)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622193_4-pc-vintage-diamond-and-gold-jewelry-set
* Salvaged antique Hermès store sign with gilt brass logo ($3,000 – $6,000)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622336_architectural-salvage-hermes-store-sign
* Bronze sculpture of a Greco-Roman woman by Louis Sosson ($500 – $5,000)
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/106622228_louis-sosson-french-1905-1930-bronze-sculpture
Under the leadership of owners Alexander Anapolsky and Jonathan Akiba, Akiba Antiques is rapidly evolving into a major regional auction gallery. Akiba Antiques is a well-known auction house specializing in fine art, antiques, and Art Deco jewelry. Located in Dania Beach, Florida, the auction house also offers furniture, sculptures, and rare consignments. Akiba Antiques continues to serve art connoisseurs with a passion for fine arts and collectibles.
The Marvelous Collection of Mr. & Mrs. Shovers event will start at 12:00 PM EDT on July 29th, 2021.
