Rostec Announces Presentation of a Fundamentally New Military Plane from UAC at MAKS-2021

The United Aircraft Corporation (part of Rostec) will present a fundamentally new military aircraft on July 20MOSCOW, RUSSIA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Aircraft Corporation (part of Rostec) will present a fundamentally new military aircraft on July 20, the first day of the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky.
Last night, a countdown to the model’s premiere appeared on the project’s website. The presentation can be watched on Rostec and UAC YouTube channels, as well as on the official project website.
“Russia is one of the few countries in the world with full-cycle capacities for producing advanced aircraft systems, as well as a recognized trendsetter in the creation of combat aircraft. The new product developed by UAC specialists should arouse genuine interest not only in our country, but also in other regions of the world, including our competitors abroad”, said the Rostec spokesman.
Individual elements of the new plane can already be seen in the video posted on the checkmate.uacrussia.ru project page. The video also contains allusions to the key characteristics and unique properties of the project.
This year, the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary. The air show will be held from 20 to 25 July in Zhukovsky, near Moscow. All events connected to MAKS-2021 will be organized under strict requirements to counter the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19).
United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec State Corporation) is an integrated structure specializing in the development, serial production and maintenance of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs and the navy, as well as oil and gas and energy industries.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
