Global Water Transport Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Water Transport Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Water Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global water transport market is expected to grow from $486.7 billion in 2020 to $507.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.%. The market is expected to reach $611.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The water transport market consists of sales of water transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide water transportation of passengers and cargo using watercraft, such as ships, barges, and boats.

Water transportation service companies are increasingly using sensor technologies to enable monitoring of remote locations of ships. A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any one of a number of other environmental phenomena present in the ship. Sensors in remote locations of ships collect data autonomously and relay the data to the control room in real-time. The data captured by the sensor allows ship owners to improve overall maintenance cycle of visits, including condition monitoring and condition-based monitoring.

The global water transport market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes, Inland Water Transport

Subsegments Covered: Deep Sea Transport, Coastal And Great Lakes Transport, Inland Water Freight Transport, Inland Water Passenger Transport

By Geography: The global water transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global water transport market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Water Transport Market Organizations Covered: Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC); CMA-CGM; Evergreen Marine Corporation; Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

