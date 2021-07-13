Secondary Battery Market Trends Include Improved Lifespan In NiMH Batteries

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent developments in NiMH battery manufacturing has improved the lifespan of nickel-metal hydride batteries in the consumer battery market. The electro positivity of the A-elements makes them easy to be corroded in the alkaline electrolyte used in NiMH batteries. A thin protective layer is used on alloy particles to improve reaction kinetics and corrosion stability of conventional NiMH batteries. In December 2018, Researchers at Stockholm University, a Swedish public university, have developed metal hydride surface structures for NiMH batteries to extend cycle life.

The secondary batteries market consists of sales of secondary batteries and related services that are used in portable devices, electronics, and motor vehicles. Secondary batteries are electrical batteries which can be charged, discharged, and recharged multiple times. Secondary batteries include Lithium-ion, lead-acid, Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) based secondary batteries. They are highly cost-efficient in the long-term and are environment friendly!

Read More On The Global Secondary Batteries Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/secondary-batteries-global-market-report

The global secondary batteries market is expected to grow from $52.58 billion in 2020 to $57.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $83.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The major players covered in the global secondary battery market are BYD Company Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls, Amperex Technologies Ltd., Energizer Holdings, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Aquion Energy, Battery Technology Inc., Beckett Energy Systems, Duracell Inc., EaglePicher Technologies, LLC, Electrochem Automation Inc., EnerVault Corporation, E-One Moli Energy Corp., Eveready Industries India Ltd., FDK Corporation, GPB International Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, Highpower International Inc., Hitachi Chemical, Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd., Maxell Holdings, Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con, Saft Groupe S.A., Spectrum Brands, Inc., VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KgaA, TCL Hyperpower Batteries, Inc., Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Ultralife Corporation.

In January 2020, German battery manufacturer, VARTA AG acquired the US based Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary, VARTA Consumer Batteries for $401 million. The acquisition will likely strengthen VARTA AG’s battery business and expand its product portfolio. VARTA Consumer Batteries manufactures and markets dry and primary batteries globally.

TBRC’s rechargeable battery market report is segmented by product type into lead acid, lithium-ion (Li-ion), nickel metal hydride, others, by application into electronics, motor vehicles, portable devices, others, and by end user into automotive, household, industrial.

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides secondary batteries market overview, forecast secondary batteries market size and growth for the whole market, secondary batteries market segments, and geographies, secondary batteries market trends, secondary batteries market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Secondary Batteries Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=524&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Primary Batteries Market - By Type (Alkaline Batteries, Lithium Batteries And Other Primary Batteries), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/primary-batteries-market

Nickel Metal Hydride Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nickel-metal-hydride-batteries-global-market-report

Switchgear Market - By Type Of Product (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By End User (Industrial, Utilities, Residential, Commercial, Switchgear), Market Size, Major Players, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/switchgear-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/