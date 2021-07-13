Fire Detection Equipment Market Trends Involve Use Of More Reliable Infrared Technology

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entities involved in the fire alarm market are using infrared technology to reduce the false alarms from these systems and, at the same time, shorten the time it takes alarms to detect actual fires. The use of infrared technology increases the fire detection capabilities of a detector even in dusty atmospheres. For instance, MSA Safety Incorporated, a U.S based company involved in the making sophisticated safety products, launched an FL4000H multi-spectrum IR flame detector that uses multi-spectrum IR (Infrared) to detect flames 210 feet away from it. It also monitors false alarms. The device employs flame recognition technology to confirm fire by analyzing near IR radiation – thus producing more effective, reliable results.

The global fire detection equipment market is expected to grow from $39.12 billion in 2020 to $41.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fire detector market size is expected to reach $59.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The major players covered in the fire detection system market are Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma , Gentex, Robert Bosch, Hochiki , Securiton AG , Encore Fire Protection, Sterling Safety Systems, Fire Suppression Limited, Schrack Seconet AG, Napco security technologies, VFP Fire Systems, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Security Systems, Tyco International Limited, Spectrex, Inc., Johnson Controls, General Monitors, Inc., Fire Suppression Limited, Schrack Seconet AG, Napco security technologies, VFP Fire Systems.

In June 2019, Halma acquired the Ampac Group for $135 million. Ampac Group is aan Australian based fire and evacuation systems supplier in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Through the acquisition, Halma aims to expand its current fire detection portfolio and to strengthen its market hold on other geographies as well.

The fire detection equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product type into flame detectors, smoke detectors, heat detectors. It is also segmented by end-user into commercial, industrial, residential, transport, others.

