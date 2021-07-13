St. Johnsbury / DUI drugs, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403290

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/12/21 at 2254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 5, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS

ACCUSED: Jason Willey

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/12/21 at approximately 2250 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury Troopers responded to a call for a missing juvenile in Newark, VT. While enroute to this call, a vehicle driving in the opposite direction, went on to a Troopers lane nearly hitting them, and the vehicle continued driving away at a high rate of speed. Troopers were able to catch up the vehicle without a pursuit, and conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle on RT 5 in Burke, VT. The operator, Jason Willey advised he was driving a family member to the hospital. EMS arrived on scene and transported the family member. While on scene, Troopers noticed Willey showed several signs of impairment and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Willey also had conditions of release to not drive a motor vehicle and he had a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/21 0800

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.