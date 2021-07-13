Trisha Morales Padia of Morales Padia Law to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The relationship between attorney and client is the key to success. Our lawyers guide us through the most difficult times in our lives.

Trisha Morales Padia is an attorney and the founder of Morales Padia Law, a full-service law firm dedicated to criminal and family law.

Trisha is a zealous advocate for her clients, from fighting a speeding ticket all the way up to a defending against a homicide charge, and everything in-between.

“It’s more dynamic this way. I'm constantly doing something different,” says Trisha. “The law can be very dry, very black and white, but when you add a human element to it, you're really dealing with people's lives.”

As challenging as criminal law can be, Trisha says it’s actually not as challenging as family law.

“When it comes to divorce or custody, obviously emotions are high and it can get difficult,” says Trisha. “At one point, both parties thought they were going to love each other forever, and then you see them at their worst. So I think that it's important to prepare the client that we’re always working with the realm of the law. The goal is to get these parties divorced and amicably as possible with at least the least amount of animosity and fireworks.”

While most attorneys might have difficulty handling the gravity of these types of cases, Trisha says she has learned to remain focused on the law.

“I like to keep a good relationship with opposing counsel to keep communication open,” says Trisha. “Usually things can be worked out, but if the parties don't agree, it's not personal. It's just our job. I'm really here to guide them through the process to make it as smooth as possible to really explain and what to expect moving forward.”

Recently, Trisha launched a podcast where she answers the frequently-asked-questions about divorce that keep people up in the middle of the night.

“I started the podcast specifically for divorce. it also covers issues of custody,” says Trisha. “It’s different scenarios that come up and how they kind of fit together.”

Based in San Antonio, Morales Padia Law serves Bexar County and all neighboring counties. In addition to criminal and family law, Trisha also offers services in probate, bankruptcy and personal injury.

Close Up Radio will feature Trisha Morales Padia in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on July 15th at 1pm EDT

For more information, visit www.moralespadialaw.com