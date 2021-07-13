MIT ADT University offers a degree in food technology may offer a global career
Pune: According to a recent report, the food processing industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% in upcoming financial years. The growth is estimated to reach a value of 15971.9 billion in 2023. The union government has set the target of achieving 3 % of the international food trade in the coming year. The food processing and food technology industry growing globally. Skilled professionals are in great demand starting from food collection, transit, supply chain management, processing, value addition, cold chain management and up to consumer end. As we see a growth rate of food processing industries and Technology will lead to 5 lakh direct and 15 lakh indirect employments, say, Dr Vasant Pawar, Principal MIT School of Food Technology, MIT Art, design and Technology, University in Pune.
Challenges
India, despite being the third-largest producer of all foods including pulses, milk, tea, all spices and the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables in the world after China and the USA, struggles with the lack of technical workforce, fewer ventures in food processing businesses, huge losses, and so on in food processing sector. Dr. Vasant N. Pawar, says the food production is dependent on the agro-climatic conditions of the country. However, in order to bridge the gap lean season, the food processing industry can play a major role during the glut season.
Need for a food technology course
Considering the vital importance of post-harvest processing and value addition, Dr Vasant N. Pawar says, India needs to be developed, skilled technical manpower for achieving the targets. Sustained food security for all, safe food supply at grass root levels, reduced food losses and economic prosperity of farmers are major targets of the sector. “With this fact, a student with BTech and M.Tech in Food Technology has great scope and opportunities for better employment, or to become an entrepreneur,” he adds.
Types of courses, admission
Currently, the MIT Art, Design and Technology University offers B.Tech (four-year), M.Tech (two years) and PhD programmes in the discipline of Food Technology. MIT ADT has started BSc. (H) in Food Science and Technology, three years degree programme from the year 2021. it offers PhD in three domains are Food Process and Product Technology (FPPT), Food Safety, Quality and Nutrition. Admission to the B.Tech UG programme is offered based on All India Ranke of JEE (Main) 2021 Paper-I through Central Seat Allocation Board. Admission to the M.Tech programme is offered based on performance in the entrance examination (Gate) and undergraduate marks. The entrance exam and personal interview are conducted by the institute for admission to PhD courses.
Scope of Food Technology
Food Science and Technology is a multidisciplinary branch that educates students with a comprehensive knowledge of the physical, chemical and biological properties of foods. The pillars of the food technology domain are food chemistry and nutrition, Food processing & production engineering, food microbiology & safety, Food packaging, storage and marketing. Along with that new advancements and drivers in the area of Food Science and Technology are also highly interconnected with changes in consumer trends and demand, marketing, authenticity & traceability, food policy and regulatory affairs for designing innovative products with nutritional enrichment using innovative processing technologies for health and well-being of the consumer. To satisfy the market need well trained human resource is in demand for the development and analysis of health claim based convenient food products as they are highly recommended by the consumer. The role of food technologists to develop a linkage between food and health which contribute immensely to a healthy human civilization and helped to society prospering and flourish.
After gaining higher education in Food Technology, one can seek employment opportunities in the private sector like food processing and manufacturing industries like beverage industry (alcoholic, non-alcoholic and carbonated), ready-to-eat and snack product industry, baking and Confectionery industries like biscuits, cookies and cake manufacturing plants, chocolate and confectionery industry, dairy products and its manufacturing industry, meat and processed industries, spice processing industries etc, and food-based research and development institutions. They have huge scope in the government sector as a director, deputy director, FSO, in FSSAI, a scientist in MOFPI and FDA, FCI (Management Trainee), Technical officer in Indian Defence Service, and DFRL, WHO-FAO, NABARD, BARC, ICAR-NRC as a scientist or technical officer. “Other than jobs, candidates can also become an entrepreneur in food processing start-ups and grow as potential as they graduate,” he adds.
About MIT School of Food Technology, Pune
MIT School of Food Technology is one of the brainchild institutions of MIT ADT University education domain system. The MIT SoFT has witnessed one-decade glorious tenure of M.P.K.V., Rahuri affiliation and emerged out as a unique strength enriched institution in the discipline of Food Science and Technology. In 2016 institute has enjoyed MIT ADT University merging transformation to notify its integrity as a constituent professional faculty to underline three-dimensional progressive commitment as a unique centre, enriched with teaching, research and outreach activity profile. It has to undertake a prolonged journey to emerge out as a centre of excellence in the field of Food Science and Technology. The existing process will definitely lead to achieving the anticipated target.
The fundamental strength of MIT SoFT is its strong connection with the vibrant Agro Base plant and process Industry. The institutional versatile industry connect has left no stone unturned to tie-up live relationships to harvest employment potential (Placement) and industry base critical problem resolution efficacy from corporate and public sectors. SoFT aspires for excellence in research and education to compensate the industry that has a scarcity of skilled talent and it has our pride endeavour to provide modern education in a world-class environment.
Dr Vasant Pawar
Principal
MIT School of food and technology, MIT ADT University, Pune
sanju chavan
MIT ADT University
