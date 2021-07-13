Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Knife): 1600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 12, 2021, in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, July 12, 2021, 27 year-old Diamond Grover, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

