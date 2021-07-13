Chlamydia Infections Pipeline | A Clinical Trials Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

There are around 10+ key companies that are developing therapies for Chlamydia Infections treatment. Evofem Biosciences has its drug candidate in the most advanced (Phase III) stage.

There are around 10+ key companies that are developing therapies for Chlamydia Infections treatment. Evofem Biosciences has its drug candidate in the most advanced (Phase III) stage.

DelveInsight’s “Chlamydia Infections Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Chlamydia Infections pipeline landscapes. It comprises Chlamydia Infections pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Chlamydia Infections therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Chlamydia Infections pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Chlamydia Infections Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Abera Bioscience AB, Spixia Biotechnology, Prokarium, QURETECH BIO, Evofem Biosciences, Abivax SA, Eurocine Vaccines AB, Genetic Immunity Inc., Vault Pharma, Yaso Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Chlamydia Infections treatment scenario.

EVO100 has been granted Fast Track Designation for Chlamydia prevention in women. It is designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) to prevent gonorrhea in women by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In September 2018, BlueWillow Biologics announced the company had been awarded an NIH Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop an intranasal NanoVax® vaccine to prevent chlamydia. More than 131 million new chlamydia infections worldwide each year, and no approved vaccine currently exists to prevent the infection.

QURETECH BIO is developing Chlamydia Infection Blockers. These are the Virulence blockers that can replace antibiotics for the treatment of chlamydia infections. They are currently in the preclinical stage of development.

In February 2021, Eurocine Vaccines AB ("Eurocine Vaccines") confirms good immunological effect in a preclinical animal study with its chlamydia vaccine candidate. The study demonstrates that an adapted variant of the vaccine, designed to meet the regulatory requirements for a finished product, is highly immunogenic. The good immunological effect of the tested vaccine surpasses, by a good margin, what in previous studies with our vaccine has protected in preclinical models.

On March 31, 2021, Eurocine Vaccines AB ("Eurocine Vaccines") announced the completion of knowledge transfer and preparations for the development of the manufacturing process to secure the active protein needed in the toxicological and clinical studies with the company´s chlamydia vaccine candidate and the start of process development activities.

Genetic Immunity Inc. is developing ChlamyDerm Immune Therapy against Chlamydia infection that plays a role in atherosclerosis. They have demonstrated in mice the decrease of both inflammation and Chlamydia bacterium in the lung after ChlamyDerm immunization.

In March 2019, Yaso Therapeutics announced that the company had received a fifth SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), enabling the firm to complete preclinical testing of a novel polymer, PPCM contraceptive, multi-purpose prevention drug product. Preclinical studies of PPCM indicate it is both contraceptive and can prevent various sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including herpes, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.

Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by a bacteria called chlamydia trachomatis. Chlamydia is usually passed on through unprotected vaginal, anal, or oral sex. It can infect both men and women. Chlamydial Infections are treated primarily by administering antibiotics such as Azithromycin, Doxycycline, Ofloxacin.

Chlamydia Infections Emerging Drugs

EVO100: Evofem Biosciences

EVO100 is an investigational vaginal gel designed to modulate vaginal pH in the normal acidic range. The drug is in Phase III clinical evaluation to treat Chlamydial Infections and Gonorrhoea and Phase I clinical development for Bacterial vaginosis.

Research and Development

NCT04553068: In October 2020, Evofem Inc. initiated a Phase III double-blind placebo-controlled efficacy trial of EVO100 Vaginal Gel for the prevention of Urogenital Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae Infection. The trial is currently in the recruiting stage and is expected to be completed by June 2022.

Chlamydia Vaccine Candidate: Eurocine Vaccines AB

Eurocine Vaccines AB is developing a Chlamydia Vaccine Candidate. They have successfully identified sections of the MOMP (Major Outer Membrane Protein) in the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis – sequences that can be used to stimulate an immune response. The specially designed protein chains are essential for the creation of the vaccine and are patent protected.

Research and Development

Initial studies have proven the active protein to be very immunogenic and well-tolerated even without an adjuvant.

Three major pre-clinical studies have been performed in mice, resulting in positive antibody and T-cell responses. The current development involves; 1) setting up an industrially scalable manufacturing process to ensure high-quality supply to future studies – 1st – 4th quarter 2021; 2) to manufacture study products for the planned clinical study according to GMP – 2nd quarter 2022; and 3) to design a Phase I clinical trial to be started in the fall of 2022.

Scope of Chlamydia Infections Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 10+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Abera Bioscience AB, Spixia Biotechnology, Prokarium, QURETECH BIO, Evofem Biosciences, Abivax SA, Eurocine Vaccines AB, Genetic Immunity Inc., Vault Pharma, Yaso Therapeutics

Abera Bioscience AB, Spixia Biotechnology, Prokarium, QURETECH BIO, Evofem Biosciences, Abivax SA, Eurocine Vaccines AB, Genetic Immunity Inc., Vault Pharma, Yaso Therapeutics Key Drugs Profiles: 10+ Products

Phases:

· Chlamydia Infections Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Chlamydia Infections Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Chlamydia Infections Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Chlamydia Infections Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Vaginal pH regulator

· Bacterial virulence inhibitors

· Immunostimulants

Molecule Types:

· Vaccines

· Monoclonal Antibody

· Peptides

· Polymer

· Small molecule

Route of Administration:

· Infusion

· Intradermal

· Intramuscular

· Intranasal

· Intravaginal

· Parenteral

· Topical

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Chlamydia Infections Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Chlamydia Infections treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Chlamydia Infections?

How many are Chlamydia Infections emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Chlamydia Infections?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Chlamydia Infections market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Chlamydia Infections?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Chlamydia Infections therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Chlamydia Infections?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Chlamydia Infections?

Table of Contents

1 Chlamydia Infections Report Introduction 2 Chlamydia Infections Executive Summary 3 Chlamydia Infections Overview 4 Chlamydia Infections – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Chlamydia Infections Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Chlamydia Infections Late Stage Products (Registered) 7 Chlamydia Infections Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 EVO100: Evofem Biosciences 8 Chlamydia Infections Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9 Chlamydia Infections Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10 Chlamydia Infections Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 VPI-201: Vault Pharma 11 Chlamydia Infections Therapeutic Assessment 12 Chlamydia Infections Inactive Products 13 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14 Chlamydia Infections Key Companies 15 Chlamydia Infections Key Products 16 Chlamydia Infections Unmet Needs 17 Chlamydia Infections Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Chlamydia Infections Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Chlamydia Infections Analyst Views 20 Appendix 21 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

