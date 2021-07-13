WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PERSONALIZED ANTIBACTERIAL MAT COMPANY
Two Minority Owned Businesses Create New Company In Lawrence MALAWRENCE, MA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amesbury, MA and Lawrence, MA Smart Mats Studio’s Linda Simpson and Kingdom Prints’ Weylin Vidal, announce the launch of their new partnership.
• Delivering innovative, antibacterial custom printed door, yoga, pet, exercise and art mats.
• Two minority owned businesses partnering in Lawrence MA.
• Bringing new high quality printing resources to New England.
• Designed and created in and delivered from their Lawrence MA location.
On July 22, 2021 they will unveil their new printing facility at 50 Island Street in Lawrence MA, and demonstrate their impressive large format digital printers, along with showcasing their exciting patent pending antibacterial yoga, pet and artful everyday mats. These unique mats provide an antibacterial protection at a time when we are all concerned about protecting our families.
Our unique Curly Coil mats have and embedded antibacterial agent, they trap sand, moisture, & dirt. We have a patented moisture dam collects excess moisture! And they are so comfortable and soft. Mildew & UV resistant, easy to clean with a hose/or in a sink, great in pet crates and super at trapping litter, kibble, & drool! PBA free
“We are bringing a new business to an area that needs new jobs and delivering a product that protects customers across the USA” said Simpson.
In a market that today is all about personalization Smart Mats Studio prints on demand and can customize their products with uploaded company logos, monograms, artwork, photographs, etc. “These mats make wonderful leave behind gifts for us, and I would imagine for other organizations such as contractors, spas and salons” said a local real estate broker (JA).
Linda Simpson, an internationally respected local entrepreneur has been known for her 12-year-old, Amesbury based, global product development and consulting business, Imagination Network where she worked with such companies as Bloomingdales, Harrods, Kathy Ireland, Pier One, The Smithsonian, DEMDACO, D56, and several overseas factories creating many multi-million-dollar programs Her next career journey has led her to explore becoming a USA-Based manufacturer. She is proud to be celebrating her new business launch in its new location in Lawrence, MA with her printing partner, Weylin Vidal who previously founded Kingdom Prints, a minority-based business based in Lawrence. His business will expand to include our new office in a wonderfully renovated mill building that is fast becoming a haven for artists and entrepreneurs.
The Smart Mats Studio unveiling will take place at 50 Island St. Suites 104-5 on July 22, 2021 from 4pm-6pm. Refreshments, music and a brief demonstration will be shared!
Linda Simpson can be contacted for further information at (617) 721-9236 or by email at linda@smartmatsstudio.com. Images and product information available at smartmatsstudio.com
Linda Simpson
Smart Mats Studio
+1 6177219236
linda@smartmatsstudio.com
