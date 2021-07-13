Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Retired Army Captain Starts a Company That Serves Startup Companies

Change of Command Ceremony

Orlando P. Gonzalez finds new purpose after spending over two decades in the U.S. Army.

Creating a sense of purpose for Veterans while achieving results for startup founders.

The driving force for many Veterans is a sense of purpose. Here, we share the same purpose as the startup founders – to win.”
— Orlando P. Gonzalez, Founder, CEO
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reno, Nevada: TrailBlazer6, LLC today announced their startup company’s core services - providing operational support for early-stage startup companies. TrailBlazer6, LLC offers a way for early-stage startups to procure the operational support required to help them reach their business goals at a fraction of the price of hiring full-time employees.

“Startup companies need results-oriented Operations Professionals that can work in an ambiguous landscape,” says Orlando P. Gonzalez, Founder, CEO at TrailBlazer6, LLC. “The driving force for many Veterans is a sense of purpose. Here, we share the same purpose as the startup founders – to win.”

Features and benefits of using TrailBlazer6, LLC include:

• Retainer pricing model – a fraction of the price of hiring a full-time employee
• Consultation, implementation, and management of operational processes and automation
• A variety of skills required by startup founders: video editing, marketing operations, sales enablement, process improvement, and business automation
• 100% of the project managers are Veterans with decades of operational experience

For more information, visit TrailBlazer6.com.

About TrailBlazer6, LLC: A Veteran Owned & Operated company that provides operational support for startup companies.

