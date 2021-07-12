I-95 North Girard Point Bridge Lane Closure This Week for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

07/12/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter a left or right lane closure this week on the Girard Point Bridge between the Penrose Avenue (Route 291) and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges in Philadelphia, for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Tuesday, July 13, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the right lane is scheduled to close on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge;

Wednesday, July 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the right lane is scheduled to close on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge; and

Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the left lane is scheduled to close on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on I-95 through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #