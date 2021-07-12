Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse, Kidnapping and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a First Degree Sexual Abuse, Kidnapping and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense that occurred on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the 4500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:15 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect while sitting in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a gun, entered the victim’s vehicle and forced the victim to drive to the 500 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest, where the suspect engaged in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect forced the victim out of the vehicle and then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male 19-20 years of age, thin build, he was wearing a white tee-shirt, green basketball shorts, a black ski-mask, and rectangular shaped black glasses.

The victim’s vehicle shown below is described as a White 2012 Chevy Volt 4 door, with Maryland tag 9AY5678.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at (202)727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.