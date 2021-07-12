Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REMINDER: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet July 14 in Raleigh

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, July 14, at 9:00 a.m. in the Archdale Building’s Ground Floor Hearing Room in Raleigh.

 

WHAT:      State Water Infrastructure Authority Meeting WHEN:      Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:   Archdale Building, Ground Floor Hearing Room, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27604

AGENDA:  https://files.nc.gov/ncdeq/WI/Authority/2021_meetings/Agenda-July-14-2021-Meeting-FINAL-6-28-21.pdf

 

Agenda Highlights:

  • Funding decisions for all project applications submitted for funding during the spring funding round
  • Approval of revisions to affordability criteria
  • Approval of priority rating systems for the Viable Utility Reserve Study Grants, State Revolving Fund, State Reserve Program, Asset Inventory & Assessment Grant Program and the Merger / Regionalization Feasibility Grant Program

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority 

