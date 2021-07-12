Precision Legal Marketing Announces New Book - Solving The Puzzle

We're thrilled to announce the launch of our new book. The aim of this helpful new book is to advise lawyers on how to get their firm to stand out from the crowd with proven techniques.

Precision Legal Marketing is thrilled to announce the launch of their new book Legal Marketing Straight Talk Presents Solving the Puzzle: Online Marketing for Attorneys. The aim of this helpful and engaging new book is to advise lawyers on how to get their firm to stand out from the crowd with proven legal marketing techniques.



Legal Marketing Straight Talk Presents: Solving the Puzzle - Online Marketing for Attorneys





While old-school referrals are still important, a strong digital marketing strategy can take your firm to new heights. If you are looking for advice in taking care of your law firm’s marketing DIY style, this is the book for you. If you are trying to glean some knowledge about online legal marketing so that you don’t fall prey to a marketing firm trying to take advantage of you, this book can help.

Steven Long, the co-founder of Precision Legal Marketing, brings more than a decade of legal marketing experience. Long partnered with bestselling author Jessica Ainsworth to address the myths surrounding legal marketing and provide a blueprint for approaching this fast-growing and ever-changing field. No matter if you use this book as a starter kit for all things digital marketing or to block out untrustworthy marketing agencies looking to take advantage, this book has something for every attorney.

The Legal Marketing Straight Talk Presents Solving the Puzzle covers the following important online legal marketing topics:

• What is a Solid Blueprint for Your Law Firm Marketing

• How to Define Your Target Audience

• Understanding Law Firm Websites

• SEO Basics with DIY examples

• How to Create Effective Content

• Social Media Dos and Don’ts for Lawyers

• The Ins and Outs of Advertising

• PLUS: Bonus Content to Boost Your Marketing Efforts!

About Steven Long

Steven Long takes pride in helping law firms succeed. He began his legal marketing career as a Law Firm Marketing Consultant at LexisNexis – Martindale Hubbell. Long founded Precision Legal Marketing in 2014. As president, Long’s influence drives the firm’s commitment to clients and their marketing strategies.

Legal marketing is a unique field. In order to be successful in the digital marketing space, you have to know the initiatives and goals of a law firm and the needs of its clients. Long is committed to developing unique and customized marketing initiatives for every law firm he assists. Long draws on his extensive background when coming up with tailored solutions for every lawyer he works with. Long’s specialties include helping law firms with websites, SEO strategy, pay-per-click, public relations, new client intake management, social media marketing, event planning, and more.

About Jessica Ainsworth

Co-author Jessica Ainsworth is a marketing professional and director of social media and content marketing at Precision Legal Marketing and founder of the Pennsylvania-based digital marketing agency Pendragon Consulting LLC. Ainsworth has extensive experience and an unmatched passion for marketing strategies and research. As a digital marketing expert with vast experience in analytics, intelligence, and research, Ainsworth has helped law firms capitalize on untapped markets and build their brands.

With Ainsworth’s help, many businesses and law firms have expanded their audiences and clients and maximized their ROI and lead generation efforts. Ainsworth is also the bestselling author of other acclaimed book series The Beginner’s Guide to Marketing, which includes The Beginner’s Guide to Facebook Advertising: How to Create Effective Ads, Generate Leads and Increase Your ROI, The Beginner’s Guide to Content Marketing: How to Drive Traffic, Provide Value and Increase Revenue, and The Beginner’s Guide to SEO: How to Optimize Your Website, Rank Higher on Google and Drive More Traffic.

About Precision Legal Marketing

Precision Legal Marketing is a highly respected and accomplished Virginia Beach-based digital marketing agency. At Precision Legal Marketing, we realize the challenges lawyers face in trying to stand out from the pack. Prospective clients have no shortage of choices when it comes to law firms. Our goal is to help your firm stand out. Whether you are a novice or a veteran when it comes to online marketing, we can help. Precision Legal Marketing helps attorneys throughout the country with website design, search engine marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), live chat, blogging, video production, and more.

We take a solution-oriented approach to our consultations with law firms. Once we find out your firm’s specific needs, we’ll put together a custom marketing strategy that fits your agenda and your budget. You can rest assured that we’ll stay on top of all aspects of your firm’s digital marketing so that you can focus on practicing law. Whether you are a solo practitioner or a large firm, we are committed to growing your firm with cutting-edge marketing techniques.

