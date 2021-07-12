State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-16

For immediate release: July 12, 2021 (21-167)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Chelan County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Denise J. Cheever (NA60015329). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Cheever financially exploited and neglected vulnerable adults. Cheever’s placement on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry means Cheever can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. Cheever didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator request for information.

Clallam County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Paris Renee Lazore (RN00127519). Lazore took medication from a friend for which she didn’t have a prescription and failed to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

Clark County

In April 2021 the secretary of health revoked the license of home care aide Taylor Allen Altamirano (HM60797184). Altamirano pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

King County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Amanda Gayle Dryer (RN60091443). Dryer’s Minnesota registered nurse license was suspended for failing to comply with Minnesota’s Health Professional Services Program and for failing to respond to attempts by the state of Minnesota to contact her.

In May 2021 the Pharmacy Commission indefinitely suspended the license of pharmacy technician Jennifer Elizabeth Farris (VA60175783). Farris failed to comply with terms and conditions requiring her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program.

In May 2021 the Massage Therapist Program suspended the license of massage therapist Michael Cory Thompson (MA60537199). Thompson was convicted of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in 2020.

Kittitas County

In May 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Joel Thomas Christian (NA60987596). Christian used three clients’ debit cards without permission. In 2020 Christian was convicted of three counts each of third-degree theft, second-degree possessing stolen property-attempt, and third-degree identity theft.

Spokane County

In February 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Virginia Margaret Kavanaugh (NC10094266). Kavanaugh failed to comply with an agreed order requiring her to participate in the substance abuse monitoring program.

Out of state

Texas: In May 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Courtney Veronica Welsh (RN61003394). Welsh voluntarily surrendered her license to practice nursing in Arizona.

