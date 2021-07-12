California’s fiscal year started more than a week ago, but lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom still don’t have a budget deal. The Legislature and Newsom have agreed overall about how much to spend on most areas of the budget, but still need to settle details of exactly where the money will be spent and when.
You just read:
Democrats are in control at California’s Capitol. Why is the state budget still not done?
