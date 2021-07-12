The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kentucky Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kentucky Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kentucky is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kentucky has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Residents of Kentucky who worked in the plumbing, railroad, mining, farming, and construction industries are particularly susceptible to developing mesothelioma or other asbestos-related diseases. Although there are no known naturally-occurring asbestos deposits in the state, thousands of tons of asbestos-contaminated vermiculite from the notorious mine in Libby, Montana were shipped into Kentucky for nearly half a century until the mid-1990s.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Kentucky include, but are not limited to, Alcoa Aluminum, Reynolds Aluminum, Armco Steel, Metal Works, Ashland Oil, DuPont, Florida Tile, Queen Products Company, Louisa Power, Louisville Chemical Plant, Fort Campbell, Illinois Central Railroad, Knight Hall at Georgetown College and Highland Middle School in Louisville.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
