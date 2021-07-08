Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,588 in the last 365 days.

2021-07-08 10:40:43.947 $3 Million Scratchers Prize Won in Union

2021-07-08 10:40:43.947

Story Photo

Anthony Sleeth of Union claimed a $3 million prize on a Missouri Lottery “300X” Scratchers ticket. It is the 156th Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket redeemed for a prize worth $1 million or more and the 583rd such Missouri Lottery ticket overall. 

Sleeth purchased his winning ticket at Midwest Petroleum, 495 S. Highway 47, in Union.

300X” is a $30 game with more than $79.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $3 million, three $100,000 prizes and six prizes of $30,000.

Through Aug. 17, all active Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can also be entered into players’ My Lottery Players Club accounts for a chance to win a $32,000 taxes-paid outdoor-living allowance or a $1,000 cash prize in “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.  

In FY20, players in Franklin County won more than $27.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-07-08 10:40:43.947 $3 Million Scratchers Prize Won in Union

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.