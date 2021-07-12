Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition demanding protection of students from the Biden Administration’s unlawful expansion of the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, GA. The Bostock holding, although questionable, was limited to a Title VII employment-discrimination context, but the Department of Education is now trying to broadly apply Bostock elsewhere, such as to sports teams, single-sex bathrooms, and dress codes. The letter joined by Attorney General Paxton argues that the new Administration’s recent shift is unlawful on a number of grounds.

“My office will not allow the Biden Administration to rewrite federal law to fit their agenda and threaten the rights of Texas students,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Title IX affords girls and women certain rights in educational settings—away from boys and men. And it gives girls and women a right to compete with their peers—away from boys and men.”

Read the letter here.