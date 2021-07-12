MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION COLLECT BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS IN NEED

July 12, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Statewide drive partners with Boys & Girls Club Maryland Alliance; Public can donate online or drop supplies at more than 60 collection sites across state

HANOVER, MD – Thousands of Maryland children returning to school this fall – including many of the 400,000 returning to in-person instruction for the first time in 18 months due to the impact of COVID-19 – won’t have the supplies they need for success in the new academic year. To help these students prepare for learning and growing in the classroom, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a statewide Back to School Supply Drive beginning Monday, July 12, and continuing through Friday, July 30, 2021.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we’re looking forward to returning Maryland students to school and back into classrooms. Sadly, thousands of children don’t have necessary school supplies at the beginning or during the school year,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “I’m grateful that the men and women of MDOT, MSDE and the Boys and Girls Club of Maryland are coordinating this important Back to School Supply Drive. This year, particularly, it’s critical we provide students the strongest start possible.”

During the drive, MDOT units including the Transportation Secretary’s Office, MDOT Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), MDOT Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA), Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA), MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) and MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) are collecting school supplies from employees and customers (during business hours) at more than 60 locations statewide. Public donation sites include all MDOT MVA Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations, MDTA customer service centers, MDOT SHA offices and MDOT headquarters in Hanover.

A list of needed items and an interactive map of collection box locations can be found on the MDOT website. Those interested also can make a monetary contribution online.

“The MDOT family has always focused on serving the Maryland communities where we live and work,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “With our partners at the Boys and Girls Club of Maryland and the Maryland State Department of Education, this Back to School Supply Drive will have a profound impact on many children and families as we emerge from an unprecedented year.”

MSDE also will conduct an internal collection drive for supplies and donations among the agency’s thousands of employees statewide, and will join MDOT and the Boys and Girls Club in promoting the Back to School Supply Drive on its website and social media.

“The past year and a half has led to profound learning loss across the state. Our new school year takes on special meaning as we fully open classrooms across the state, welcome back all of our students and provide every child with the opportunity to recover and excel,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “This Back to School Supply Drive in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Boys and Girls Club will help us rally around and support our students as we return to full in-person learning and ensure every Maryland child has the tools to succeed.”

Supplies and monetary donations collected will help students across Maryland. At the conclusion of the drive, the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance will work with member clubs and partner nonprofits to deliver supplies to the areas with most need in every Maryland county and Baltimore City. The Boys & Girls Clubs Maryland Alliance serves more than 25,000 young people in the state through youth development programs at nearly 40 club locations.

“The Maryland Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs is thrilled to partner with MSDE and MDOT to support the back-to-school needs of youth throughout the state,” said Jeff Breslin, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore. “We appreciate all Marylanders that support this initiative and are equally grateful for the leadership of MDOT and MSDE.”

Learn more about the Maryland Back to School Supply Drive on the MDOT website and by following MDOT on Twitter @MDOTnews and on Facebook at facebook.com/MDOTNews.

MDOT MSDE Back to School Drive Release