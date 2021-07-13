Introducing Connor Lynch, Partner at Lynch LLP, a Local and Global Law Firm

Lynch LLP Partners

Lynch LLP has helped many clients protect their intellectual property and ideas over the years.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynch LLP is a family-run law firm with hometown values and global experience. From startups to established multinationals, they help companies develop valuable intellectual property portfolios.

“Every client is different, and every strategy is different,” Connor Lynch, partner, “Our goal is to help you achieve your goals without worrying about how you’re going to protect yourself.”

Connor Lynch is the co-founder of Lynch LLP. Before founding the firm, Connor specialized in patent litigation at a leading international law firm, working on behalf of the largest companies in the world to advance their patent interests from draft all the way through trial.

Connor brings that litigation insight to bear when assisting clients with patent prosecution-- he knows what a strong patent looks like, especially when everything’s on the line.

Before law school at the University of Southern California (USC), Connor earned a BS from Georgia Tech in electrical engineering. Connor is licensed to practice law in California, and he is admitted to practice in patent matters before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His specialties include litigation and patent prosecution.

One of Connor’s happy clients said, “Connor is a great attorney. He knows the law, is a patient and compassionate listener. He kept me in the loop on a regular basis and I rarely had to reach out to him for an update on my case. I trusted his judgment, advice, and followed his lead for a very successful resolution. I highly recommend this attorney. Thank you Connor!”

Whether you’re an individual inventor, a startup, or an established business, Lynch can help you develop a robust intellectual property portfolio.

If you need a patent, a trademark, a copyright registration, or even representation in a litigation matter, Lynch LLP is a one-stop-shop for all manner of intellectual property issues.

About Lynch LLP

Lynch LLP helps clients large and small protect their inventions across a wide range of practice areas. We have specialized expertise in a wide range of technical fields and focus our practice on providing strategic guidance and services including patent prosecution as well as strategic patent counseling. We also have experience with clearance searching, prior art searching, product licensing, as well as litigation and enforcement of patent and other intellectual property rights.

Patent attorneys at Lynch LLP have focused technical backgrounds that give us the breadth of scientific knowledge to write patent applications that not only capture a new and novel invention, but that also create an umbrella of coverage extending beyond the exact confines of the invention. We combine our experience as patent attorneys with our experience with patent litigation to prepare and file patent applications of all types that are created to withstand scrutiny and to maximize enforceability. Our expertise extends into negotiating and drafting licensing agreements.

We have experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of proceedings before courts and the USPTO, crafting patent strategies that complement and further our clients’ business interests.

We have experience filing utility patents and design patents to protect all aspects of your invention. Visit Lynch LLP at www.lynchllp.com to set up a free consultation.

