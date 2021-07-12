Art Prize Valued $42,000, browngrotta arts and UncommonGood Fundraiser in support of Breast Cancer Alliance
Lia Cook, Continuum I, exhibited at the 1973 International Biennial of Tapestry, Lausanne, Switzerland (Photo courtesy of Lia Cook)
browngrotta arts donate artwork by Lia Cook for charitable sweepstakes in partnership with UncommonGood worth $42,000 to benefit the Breast Cancer Alliance
From a seminal period of Lia Cook's career, the work combines the masterful technique and sensory viewer experience for which Cook is celebrated.”WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- browngrotta arts is pleased to announce its Art for a Cause 2021 project — a charitable sweepstakes opportunity in partnership with UncommonGood to win a museum-quality work by renowned California textile artist Lia Cook. Proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Alliance.
— Tom Grotta, co-curator browngrotta arts
The prize includes Spatial Ikat III-2, 1976, (rayon, cotton; woven, 72" x 48") valued at $35,000, a virtual meeting with the artist, and a monograph Lia Cook: In the Folds - Works from 1973 - 1997, donated by browngrotta arts. The winner will also receive a $7,500 cash prize from UncommonGood. The sweepstakes runs through July 31 on uncommongood.io
Lia Cook has been an innovator since the outset of her artistic career. In 1973, following graduate school, she received an invitation to the prestigious International Lausanne Tapestry Biennial in Switzerland where she exhibited alongside fiber art trail blazers Magdalena Abakanowicz and Sheila Hicks. An important work by Cook from that period, Spatial Ikat III-2 is a unique piece that was designed to “envelop the viewer” by creating the illusion of massive threads moving over and under one another. Not only has Cook’s body of work been featured in dozens of exhibitions worldwide, but her art can also be found in museum collections, including the Museum of Modern Art.
All donations to UncommonGood’s inaugural event benefit the day-to-day work and guiding mission of Breast Cancer Alliance. Founded by six women dedicated to improving the outcomes of breast cancer patients, Breast Cancer Alliance has been a trailblazer in the field for 25 years, funding fellowships for surgeons’ innovative breast cancer research, as well as providing on-the-ground support to patients and families impacted by the disease today.
browngrotta arts, dealers of contemporary fiber art for over 30 years, is partnering with UncommonGood, a platform that provides comprehensive software solutions for nonprofit organizations. “We are thrilled to partner with UncommonGood in this sweepstakes,” says Rhonda Brown, co-curator at browngrotta arts. "With the tools that UncommonGood offers nonprofits, groups like the Breast Cancer Alliance can engage more donors and greatly amplify their reach."
"Whether you are an established art collector, a novice who wants to start your collection with a major acquisition or you just love the undulating blues of Spatial Ikat III-2, this 1976 work is a score,” says Tom Grotta, co-curator at browngrotta arts. "From a seminal period of her career, the work combines the masterful technique and sensory viewer experience for which Cook is celebrated."
For the last few years, browngrotta arts has coordinated Art for a Cause projects to raise awareness and funds to assist nonprofit partners. Previous recipients have included the Connecticut Immigrants and Refugees Institute, Our Woven Community and Ports of Cause. “Our 2021 project offers an opportunity to create new fans for Lia Cook’s work and benefit a worthy cause in the process – an ideal combination,” says Grotta.
The Breast Council Alliance is a national organization that funds innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, regional education, dignified support and screening for the underserved. For more info visit breastcanceralliance.org
About UncommonGood
UncommonGood is the champion of the universal greater good. They simplify nonprofit marketing and fundraising so that mission-driven organizations can be more efficient, strategic, and nimble in their efforts to make change. Through custom software, value-centered sweepstakes, branding and storytelling resources, and more, UncommonGood provides nonprofits with ways to fundraise and engage advocates and allies. By taking the most common challenges in running impact-driven organizations and giving organizations the tools they need to tackle them, UncommonGood acts as a constant partner and support system for those looking to create impact at scale.Visit www.uncommongood.io
About browngrotta arts
For over 30 years, browngrotta arts has been advancing the field of contemporary fiber arts by curating and exhibiting renowned contemporary artists who celebrate the exploration of fiber art techniques and drive the unique possibilities of soft materials. Representing many of the artists who have helped define modern fiber art since the 1950s, browngrotta arts reflects the cultivated eye of its directors, husband-and-wife team, Tom Grotta and Rhonda Brown. browngrotta arts has published 50 art catalogs and placed works in private and corporate collections in the US and abroad, including the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Arts and Design, Art Institute of Chicago, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian Museum. The gallery regularly works with architects and interior designers. Visit www.browngrotta.com
