Watch this week's episode of Modern Living with kathy ireland®

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week's new episode of Modern Living with kathy ireland® will air Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 7:30am ET/PT on WE tv as branded content.

This episode’s exclusive interviews will feature the following companies as they showcase their breakthrough lifestyle products and brands:

Flight Adventure Park

Family Fun Destinations

https://flightadventurepark.com

MiracleMist

The Most Comprehensive Product Line for Cleaning Solutions & Infection Prevention

https://www.miraclemistcleaner.com

Built Bar

Smart Nutritional Snacking Solutions

https://built.com



About Modern Living with kathy ireland®

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is an independently-produced television series airing domestically on WE tv as branded content and on Bloomberg Internationally. Hosted by lifestyle influencer and business mogul Kathy Ireland, the series features the latest in lifestyle and B2C trends, breakthroughs and solutions, while highlighting companies from around the globe in a unique and credible format. For more about Modern Living with kathy ireland®, visit our website and check out the series on social media!