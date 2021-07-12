Jackdaw Capital Announces the Closing of the Fintech Fund I

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackdaw Capital, an award-winning asset management company based in London, UK, is delighted to announce the closing of its Jackdaw Fintech Fund 1.

Nicolas Rabener, CEO of Jackdaw Capital, commented, “Jackdaw’s view is that financial services will become less complex and cheaper in the coming decades. Products and services will be more transparent and easier to access, more like utilities. Trust and security are essential to accomplish this future, where especially the blockchain technology has a large potential role. We’re thrilled that our investors share our vision.”

The investment team of Jackdaw Capital views blockchain as a breakthrough technology in finance that partially mitigates the need for financial intermediaries and accomplishes a higher level of transparency while lowering costs through decentralisation and technology.

The Fintech Fund 1 invested in early-stage financial technology start-ups from Europe, Asia, and the US. The primary focus was companies from the decentralized finance space. Capital was allocated to innovative ventures like BlockFills, TokenInsight, Qredo, EpiK Protocol, BagelsFinance, amongst others.

However, although there has been a particular focus on blockchain technology companies within the fund, the investment team reviewed a broad range of opportunities that led to an investment in a unique opportunity in the edtech industry, specifically KidsLoop, which offers an adaptive learning platform for the early years of children’s education.

Jackdaw Capital is proud not only to serve as a provider of capital, but also as an active participant in the start-up ecosystem. Nicolas Rabener, CEO, commented, “Jackdaw invests more than just capital. We invest our time to support the entrepreneurs that have the potential to evolve into the future leaders of finance by providing strategic advice and establishing relationships to other founders or senior executives from the financial services industry”.

The firm is excited to launch the Jackdaw Fintech Fund II in the coming weeks and support the continued growth of portfolio companies as well as finance the creation of exciting new ventures. The fund has a target size of $100 million and the firm is delighted to already have significant commitments from the investors in the first fund.

About Jackdaw Capital

Jackdaw Capital is an award-winning asset management company based in London that is authorized and regulated by the FCA. The firm offers venture capital funds, wealth management, and family office services to professional investors from the UK and internationally. Further information can be found at www.jackdawcapital.com.

Important Disclosure and Disclaimer Information

Jackdaw Capital offers its services to professional clients only. Any investment comes with risks and the value of an investment can decrease as well as increase.

