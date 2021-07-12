Attorney General Donovan & State’s Attorney Kennedy to Host Rutland Expungement Clinic July 30th

Contact: Charity Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy will host a virtual expungement clinic on Friday, July 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Expungements wipe from your record specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed. Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The free clinic will focus on expunging criminal charges and convictions from Rutland County and will be open to the public by telephone appointment.

“Expunging criminal records gives Vermonters a fresh start by providing greater educational, economic, and social opportunities,” said Attorney General Donovan. “I am pleased that State’s Attorney Kennedy will be partnering with my office on this important effort. I also thank Code for BTV for their technical assistance with these expungement clinics.”

“The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office is excited to partner with Attorney General Donovan in assisting eligible folks to expunge their records. We hope this will help folks regain their footing in our community,” said State’s Attorney Kennedy.

Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office will offer free assistance with petitions for Vermont-specific “qualifying” criminal convictions and dismissed charges. Vermonters should schedule appointments in advance by calling the Attorney General’s Office’s expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033.

More information on expungements generally is available at Vermont Legal Aid’s website at www.vtlawhelp.org/expungement.

Last modified: July 12, 2021