AZ Central Names Design Pickle a Winner OF THE ARIZONA TOP WORKPLACES 2021 AWARD
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Pickle has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Arizona Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
"Creating a strong, positive culture has always been a central focus at Design Pickle," said Jim Pedicone, Design Pickle's Vice President of People Success. "It's an exciting honor to be recognized by Top Workplaces, especially since our employees were the judges. Last year was remarkably difficult, but our team remained committed and engaged. We're proud to have created an environment that allows them to thrive and rise to every occasion."
For more information on Presentation Design and Design Pickle, visit www.designpickle.com.
###
ABOUT DESIGN PICKLE
Design Pickle is a global creative enablement platform providing thousands of businesses with access to high-quality creative talent at a flat monthly rate.
Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona by Russ Perry, Design Pickle was created to deliver reliable, affordable, and scalable creative content to any business. Since its 2015 inception, Design Pickle has grown from 2 to over 800 team members globally and completed over 1,000,000 creative requests. For images and more information on Design Pickle, please contact Tori Zackery at tori@designpickle.com or visit www.designpickle.com.
ABOUT ENERGAGE
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Tori Zackery
Design Pickle
tori@designpickle.com
