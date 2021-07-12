» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 gra...

Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Goodman

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 12, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the City of Goodman to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in December 2022.

“One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, acting director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which communities can improve key infrastructure and experience real economic benefits.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

