Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union Completes Remote Conversion to Aptys’ PayLOGICS to Offer Next Gen Faster Payments

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 4,500 financial institutions including faster payments, mobile P2P, wire, ACH, and inclearing, announced today that Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's largest corporate credit unions serving over 1,400 credit unions, successfully converted to its unified payments platform, PayLOGICS, and is now live for Automated Clearing House (ACH) origination and processing services for its member credit unions as the kickstart of a multiphase faster and digital payments enhancement project.

PayLOGICS’ ACH suite includes powerful end-to-end solutions for originating and receiving ACH transactions, automated anomaly detection, risk management, ACH receipt warehouse and Active Archive which will provide Alloya’s member credit unions with access to transactional data for querying and deriving returns, reversals, and reporting. Aptys’ PayLOGICS delivers the highest standards of availability, resiliency, and industry-leading security.

“The conversion to PayLOGICS served as a major milestone to achieving faster payments while offering solutions that allow our member credit unions to differentiate their services,” said Todd Adams, CEO of Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union. “We are confident our member credit unions will appreciate the robust risk mitigation tools and intuitive user experience that PayLOGICS offers, along with additional features like the sophisticated onscreen and on-demand reconciliation and online access to transaction history. This was by far one of the best conversions I have been involved with and we are excited about our partnership and the future working with Aptys.”

“We understand credit unions need to quickly deliver payments innovation without agonizing over how to update their siloed, legacy systems,” said Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions. “We are excited about partnering with Alloya to help financial institutions quickly deliver faster, modern, unified, flexible, and scalable digital payments that their members expect. We welcome Alloya and its member credit unions to Aptys.”

About Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union

About Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union Alloya provides cooperative financial services to 1,400 member credit unions and credit union entities nationally. Together, the member-owners of Alloya wield aggregated power to gain access to affordable, comprehensive products and services – including transactions, liquidity and investments – to give each credit union a strategic advantage in the marketplace. Headquartered in Naperville, Ill., Alloya offers dependable and competitive lines of credit, secure and efficient product access and settlement and unparalleled member service. Visit www.alloyacorp.org to learn more.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is a leading provider of end-to-end, cloud-based, digital payment solutions for financial institutions. Partnering with correspondent service providers, Aptys’ unified payments platform processes over a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,500 financial institutions nationwide. Aptys helps financial institutions offer powerful digital, faster payments, and payment processing solutions that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, improves compliance, and reduce risk. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.

