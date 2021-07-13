CDI Energy Products Receives AS9100 Certification for Aerospace and Defense

About

CDI Energy Products is a Michelin Group Company headquartered in Humble, Texas with locations serving North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We are a global leader in high-performance polymer products to the energy industry and beyond. Our in-house engineering, material development, and manufacturing capabilities offer us full vertical integration in one location from raw materials to finished products. Our products are engineered by a highly trained staff of engineers working side by side with our Material Science team. Our engineered materials are developed and tested onsite. We service the oil and gas, liquid natural gas (LNG), cryogenics, wind and renewable energy, water management, fluid handling, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and biomedical, refining and petrochemical, industrial processing, power generation, and semiconductor markets. For more information about CDI Energy Products, visit www.CDIproducts.com.

CDI Energy Products Website