CDI Energy Products Receives AS9100 Certification for Aerospace and Defense
CDI's North America manufacturing facility has received AS9100D quality management certification for the Aviation, Space, and Defense industry.
We’ve been active in aerospace for many years and attaining AS9100 certification allows CDI to further execute our growth strategy by enlarging our footprint with industry-leading manufacturers.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Energy Products, Inc. announced its North America manufacturing facility has received certification to the AS9100D quality management standard through Lloyd’s Register. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard for the Aviation, Space, and Defense industry. AS9100 provides manufacturing suppliers with a comprehensive quality system for providing safe and reliable products. The certification program is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG).
— Brian Bertelsen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing
AS9100D certification is the latest commendation of CDI robust internal programs dedicated to safety, sustainability, continuous improvement, and quality management. “This certification to the international aerospace quality standard signifies CDI’s ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding increasingly stringent industry requirements for our aerospace-related products, and all the diverse market offerings we manufacture globally,” says David Greathouse, CDI’s Vice President of Operations. Both CDI’s North American manufacturing in Humble, Texas and CDI's Southeast Asian manufacturing facility in Singapore adhere to the toughest industry standards to ensure quality high-performance polymer products for its customers and safe work environments for its employees.
AS9100 Certification reflects the strength of the CDI team. This rigorous implementation process required the expertise and support of multidiscipline cross-functional teams. Jose Gutierrez, CDI’s Director of Quality and Continuous Improvement, shared some insights on the collaborative effort. “Thought leaders and experts from across our company helped to drive this certification process and provided the technical know-how and resources necessary to achieve this milestone.”
Adding AS9100 certification strengthens CDI’s competitive position in the Aerospace and Defense market while standardizes quality processes across the organization. “While we’ve been active in the aerospace industry for many years, attaining the AS9100 certification will allow CDI to further execute our growth strategy by enlarging our footprint with manufacturers that require the certification,” said Brian Bertelsen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Furthering its dedication to continuous improvement, CDI has plans in place for IoT initiatives and other smart manufacturing enhancements to boost its manufacturing capabilities and global customer deliverability. For additional information on CDI’s full suite of material science, custom engineering, and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, visit www.CDIProducts.com.
