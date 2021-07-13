CDI Energy Products Receives AS9100 Certification for Aerospace and Defense

CDI's North America manufacturing facility has received AS9100D quality management certification for the Aviation, Space, and Defense industry.

We’ve been active in aerospace for many years and attaining AS9100 certification allows CDI to further execute our growth strategy by enlarging our footprint with industry-leading manufacturers.”
— Brian Bertelsen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Energy Products, Inc. announced its North America manufacturing facility has received certification to the AS9100D quality management standard through Lloyd’s Register. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard for the Aviation, Space, and Defense industry. AS9100 provides manufacturing suppliers with a comprehensive quality system for providing safe and reliable products. The certification program is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG).

AS9100D certification is the latest commendation of CDI robust internal programs dedicated to safety, sustainability, continuous improvement, and quality management. “This certification to the international aerospace quality standard signifies CDI’s ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding increasingly stringent industry requirements for our aerospace-related products, and all the diverse market offerings we manufacture globally,” says David Greathouse, CDI’s Vice President of Operations. Both CDI’s North American manufacturing in Humble, Texas and CDI's Southeast Asian manufacturing facility in Singapore adhere to the toughest industry standards to ensure quality high-performance polymer products for its customers and safe work environments for its employees.

AS9100 Certification reflects the strength of the CDI team. This rigorous implementation process required the expertise and support of multidiscipline cross-functional teams. Jose Gutierrez, CDI’s Director of Quality and Continuous Improvement, shared some insights on the collaborative effort. “Thought leaders and experts from across our company helped to drive this certification process and provided the technical know-how and resources necessary to achieve this milestone.”

Adding AS9100 certification strengthens CDI’s competitive position in the Aerospace and Defense market while standardizes quality processes across the organization. “While we’ve been active in the aerospace industry for many years, attaining the AS9100 certification will allow CDI to further execute our growth strategy by enlarging our footprint with manufacturers that require the certification,” said Brian Bertelsen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Furthering its dedication to continuous improvement, CDI has plans in place for IoT initiatives and other smart manufacturing enhancements to boost its manufacturing capabilities and global customer deliverability. For additional information on CDI’s full suite of material science, custom engineering, and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, visit www.CDIProducts.com.

What We Do Each Day to Make a Positive Impact - CDI Energy Products

About

CDI Energy Products is a Michelin Group Company headquartered in Humble, Texas with locations serving North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We are a global leader in high-performance polymer products to the energy industry and beyond. Our in-house engineering, material development, and manufacturing capabilities offer us full vertical integration in one location from raw materials to finished products. Our products are engineered by a highly trained staff of engineers working side by side with our Material Science team. Our engineered materials are developed and tested onsite. We service the oil and gas, liquid natural gas (LNG), cryogenics, wind and renewable energy, water management, fluid handling, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and biomedical, refining and petrochemical, industrial processing, power generation, and semiconductor markets. For more information about CDI Energy Products, visit www.CDIproducts.com.

