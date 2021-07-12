Questex Brings Together Leaders in the Hospitality Design and Operations Communities at Its Inaugural Hotec North America

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s inaugural Hotec North America event was a very welcome concept after the 2020 editions of Hotec Design and Hotec Operations were unable to take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an effort to address current market conditions, the changing nature of buying patterns and budget overhauls, Questex merged the two events for one exceptional experience where over 115 domestic buyers, designers, and specifiers came together to meet face-to-face with 82 supplier companies.



Hotec North America, which took place at the luxurious JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida from June 27th to the 30th, kicked off with an inspirational keynote from Steve Gross, Founder & Chief Playmaker of the Life is Good® Kids Foundation. The mission behind all Hotec events is to empower attendees to make lasting connections that drive their business forward; Gross’ keynote further emphasized that message by showcasing the power of optimism in building meaningful connections.

Mary Malloy, Hotec Global Event Director, says, “It feels amazing to be back! This past year has taught us so much. It showed us how to quickly adapt, pivot, and thrive in some of the most extenuating circumstances. One thing that remained clear throughout is the importance of face-to-face meetings especially for the hospitality industry as we are one powered by human connection. I could not be happier with the buyers and suppliers who joined us for this year’s event and am very excited to continue building the Hotec community.”

New to this year’s event were two educational sessions. The first was a presentation by Stewart Brown, Senior VP of Operations at Dart Interests and Laurie Miller, Managing Principal at Anderson/Miller Ltd. on June 28th about the new Evermore Orlando Resort, opening in summer 2023 as a new hospitality asset category that will change the landscape of vacation rental homes in the US. The second was a sponsor presentation by Therabody about the importance of wellness integrations in the hospitality industry.

Hotec North America facilitated 1,692 meetings over the course of the event in a one-to-one business environment conducive to relaxed networking.

“Hotec is a one-stop-shop for our industry,” says Gina McKee, Strategic Sales Director, Cloudbeds. “You can come here and meet people one-on-one. Try flying around the US and meeting that many people in 48 hours. Here you have this in one location and the buyers are the best in the business.”

In addition to the one-to-one meetings, each year Hotec attendees look forward to the closing evening’s theme party, as a chance to get dressed up in costume and connect with old and new colleagues. This year’s closing reception’s throwback theme of the 80’s was a major hit, bringing a sense of light-hearted nostalgic fun to Hotec.

“As a firm owner I don’t always attend conferences as they tend to be overcrowded and impersonable,” says Nick Bowers, Creative Director/Owner, blocHaus | Interiors & Architecture. “In my 18 years in the industry, I can say this is the most meaningful and lucrative event I have ever attended, not only from a business contact point of view but also because we were able to take it further and really learn about each other, which resulted in a lot of new contacts who I can now call friends.”

For those interested in becoming a supplier at a future Hotec event, please reach out to Mary Malloy. For those interested in being considered for a hosted buyer position, please reach out to Andrea Hutchinson, Senior Manager, Marketing & Buyer Acquisition.

To learn more about Hotec North America visit www.hotecna.com.

