Pre-Conference Workshops for Social Media in the Defence & Military Sector Released
SMi Group reports: Pre-conference focus days held on 16th and 19th November at the 10th Annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector Conference.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media has become an indispensable communication channel in civilian society, and the military sector is no different. It can be used as a platform for information and recruitment purposes, fulfil a welfare function for personnel keeping in touch with family and friends, and as a strategic communication tool for opinion-forming and psychological operations.
SMi Group are delighted to present the 10th annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference convening on 17th and 18th November 2021 in London, UK with two pre-conference focus days on 16th and 19th November 2021.
Interested parties can save £100 using the early bird discount by registering before 30th September at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR2ein
There will be a two half day pre-conference workshops focusing on social media strategies and the utilisation of immersive technologies in military communications campaigns, see below the agenda for the 16th and 19th November 2021:
Workshop A: 16th November 2021
“Digital Content: How to Maximise your Return on Investment”
Led by: Vitnija Saldava, Editor & Press Officer, NATO MARCOM
Workshop overview:
The secret to using social media to its best effect is impactful digital content. The right content will build long term relationships with your audience, leading to an increase in revenue, recruitment, and brand recognition for your organization. But in today’s world oversaturated with social media tools and services, what is worth investing in to maximise the impact of your output? This workshop will help you understand what your organization needs, even if you work with little to no budget.
Workshop B: 19th November 2021
“Military Recruiting, Retention and Brand Building via Social Media with GEN-Z”
Led by: Andrew Morton, Director of Veterans and Certification Affairs, SHRM
Workshop overview:
Recruiting, Retention and Brand Building- The “War for Talent” is challenging across all industries and connecting with today’s military recruit is no exception and, given the realities of COVID-19 building virtual relationships and brand awareness within the GEN-Z community online has become more crucial than ever. But it is not easy. The challenge is how do you do it effectively, efficiently and in a way that measurably supports your recruiting objectives?
With a wide variety of nations preparing their keynote presentations, the two-day conference will offer a comprehensive overview of social media’s uses as a platform for information-spreading, recruitment purposes and keeping military personnel in touch with family and friends, as well as a strategic communication tool for opinion-forming and psychological operations.
For more information on this event, please visit: http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR2ein
Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector
17th – 18th November 2021
London, UK
http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR2ein
#MilSocialMedia
Sponsor: i3 GEN
For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748
For media queries please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid at npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
--END—
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Nisha Poyser Reid
SMi Group
+442078276020 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter