Adnami announces partnership with SeenThis to enable lightning-fast video streaming in high impact formats
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following recent massive growth, tech company Adnami, which specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions, has announced a partnership with SeenThis; with the adaptive streaming company’s lighting fast video set to complement Adnami’s high impact formats and creative templates.
Adnami will integrate its platform to the video streaming API offered by SeenThis, with the rapid and high quality video capability being offered as a premium feature to both new and existing clients.
The result will be increased viewability and video view-through, as well as richer creative experiencers for end users, with the premium video advertising experiences delivering better returns for advertisers.
Alongside SeenThis, Adnami expects to increase viewability by 20 to 30%. With over 50% of the creative that Adnami distributes containing video assets, the tech companies believe that this partnership will be looked at really positively from existing clients.
Jesper Benon, Co-Founder of SeenThis, comments: “The partnership has come about in response to the fact that video consumption is still increasing rapidly. Especially within a premium advertising context like high impact, consumers and advertisers are expecting video to perform instantly, across devices and browsers and in high streaming quality.
With mobile traffic also increasing - often with poor internet connections - video load time is essential, while viewability has become an essential metric.”
Simon Kvist Gaulshøj, CEO of Adnami, comments: “When our clients run high impact campaigns, they make an effort to make the creative work harder for them in order to increase return on investment. This often involves high quality creative content, including video. It is our vision to set the standard in high impact advertising. With this partnership, we are able to provide our clients unmatched video streaming capabilities when it comes to both speed and quality.”
Both Adnami and SeenThis are based in the Nordics and experiencing rapid growth, while this news follows a recent seven-figure sum of investment for Adnami to scale internationally. Its team offers clients, including leading publishers, agencies and brands, greater ROI, visibility, transparency and control of campaigns thanks to its simple-to-use, high-impact technology.
For more information: simon@adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Its templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns.
About SeenThis:
Since 2013, the Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive-streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution of digital content globally. And, with billions of streams served for over 1,000 brands, in more than 40 countries, the company is well on its way to create a truly fast internet.
For more information visit https://seenthis.co/
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
